Kate Moss remains silent over reports her marriage to Jamie Hince is over

Kate Moss is remaining resolutely silent as rumours continue to swirl about her marriage to Jamie Hince. The fiercely private supermodel has so far refused to comment on increasing reports that she and Jamie have called time on their relationship, three years after they tied the knot.

The couple haven't been seen together in public for three months now, and, according to the Sun, have decided to split. "They are properly over as a married couple. It's gone past the point of no return," a source said.

Kate Moss and Jamie Hince have reportedly ended their three year marriage





"Jamie's just waiting for Kate to move forward with divorce proceedings. Neither are in any hurry but they both suspect there won't be a reconciliation. They accept they'll probably have to make some sort of a statement but don't want to feel forced into anything."



Another friend added: "Jamie's been clear that they've not been close for a long time."



Kate, 41, and rocker Jamie, 46, were last photographed together in April when they attended an AmfAR gala in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Their last red carpet appearance came a few weeks before that when they attended the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty fashion gala, and the couple looked happy and still very much in love as they posed for pictures together.

Kate and Jamie pictured on their wedding day





Reports about the state of their marriage first surfaced when Jamie attended this year's Glastonbury alone; Kate is a huge fan of the festival and rarely misses it. Jamie was also spotted on 2 July at the Chiltern Firehouse, and two days later Kate attended the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris without him. This month, he is set to tour America with his band The Kills.



Kate and Jamie were married in July 2011 in a beautiful countryside wedding in the Cotswolds, with the supermodel accompanied by 14 bridesmaids, including her daughter Lila Grace.