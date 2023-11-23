Cheryl rocks form-fitting flares for first Girls Aloud comeback appearance

It's happening. All of our noughties dreams have come true – Girls Aloud are making a comeback. The iconic girlband, made up of singers Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, and Nicola Roberts announced just last night that they are reuniting for an arena tour in memory of late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The foursome made their first public appearance since the news broke, talking to Zoe Ball on Radio 2 this morning about the exciting upcoming tour. Cheryl was seen looking uber-stylish as we would expect.

The 'Fight For This Love' singer, 40, stepped out for the radio show appearance for a layered moment. The singer was seen wearing a cool brown check blazer with a burgundy roll-neck and a pinstripe white open-neck shirt.

© Instagram The girls made their first comeback appearance on Radio 2

The former X Factor judge paired her layers with form-fitting black flared trousers which elongated her silhouette. This was amplified by her ultra-stylish black pointed-toe boots – an autumn wardrobe staple amongst our favourite celebs.

© Getty The girls have announced their reunion

As is always the way with Cheryl, the hair and makeup epitomised glamour. The Greatest Dancer mentor wore her hair half up, half down in a 60s bouffant style with curtain bangs framing her face. In terms of makeup, she opted for a natural nude lip and a smokey brown eye.

© Getty Cheryl went for a layered moment

Her beautiful bandmates looked equally glamorous for the occasion. Kimberley, 42, went for a denim ensemble in the form of a buttoned-up blazer and wide-leg jeans, both in a dark wash. She layered gold necklaces and wore her sandy blonde hair in a straight bob.

Nadine, 38, upped the ante in a LBD. The Northern Irish star wore a black satin dress with a ruched detail around the waist. For a structured look, she added a boxy cropped blazer in charcoal grey and a pair of pointed-toe black heels. Her hair was styled in Kate Middleton-esque bouncy waves.

© Getty The girls looked so stylish for their reunion

Nicola, 38, got Cheryl's checked moment memo. The former Strictly Christmas star leaned into a patterned look with a brown and pale blue checked structured blouse and matching pencil skirt. The top half featured a ruffle detail and she really added a touch of Girls Aloud glamour with a pair of ultra-trendy brown knee-high boots. She also went for a 60s-style updo like Cheryl except her hair was swept entirely up and she rocked a full fringe.

The band's reunion was announced via an exciting video teasing the 2024 arena tour with their first hit 'Sound of the Underground' kicking it off. Then a medley of their biggest hits played over the girls exiting cars in fabulous shimmering outfits.

In an Instagram post that has already garnered over 70 thousand likes, the band members said: "We’re so excited to announce that we will be touring the UK & Ireland in May and June 2024. A celebration of Sarah, our music, and our incredible fans. We can’t wait to sing and dance with you all once again. -Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine & Nicola," with a kiss emoji.

The girls have also sat down with British Vogue to discuss their reunion. Cheryl said: "Just don’t call it a comeback. I see it more as a celebration of a milestone. And listen: it’s gonna be unreal. And it’s gonna be the nostalgia of your life."

An exclusive photo was shared of all four girls in an array of maxi black dresses with lace detailing looking as close as ever.

The band will play over ten locations across the UK including the 3Arena in Dublin, O2 Arena in London, Cardiff Utilita Arena in Wales, and Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena in Scotland.

© Getty Girls Aloud pose backstage at Wembley Stadium in 2009

Fans rushed to the comment section of their post to celebrate the occasion. One said: "Better dig out all my old GA merch!", whilst another wrote: "all calendars for May and June next year cleared… nothing more important than this!".

The tour will be the band's first official reunion since the tragic passing of fifth member, Sarah. The singer sadly passed in 2021 after battling breast cancer.