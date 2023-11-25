Girls Aloud makes first comeback TV appearance in gorgeous sheer waist-cinching looks

We are still not quite over Girls Aloud making a comeback. Fans can't contain their excitement as the women who arguably defined 2000s girl band music are setting off on an arena tour next year in memory of former band member the late Sarah Harding.

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, and Nicola Roberts stepped out last night for their first TV appearance since announcing the comeback tour. The 'Love Machine' singers were welcomed onto The One Show's sofa by Alex Jones and Roman Kemp and they looked gorgeous.

Cheryl, 40, wore a long black pleated skirt with a waist-cinching belt with gold hardware with a slinky black long-sleeve bodysuit tucked in. The added chic touches came in the form of built-in sheer gloves and layered gold medallion jewellery.

As you would expect from the Geordie sweetheart, the 'Fight For This Love' singer wore her hair in voluminous waves (she wasn't a L'Oreal ambassador for nothing), and opted for a glowy makeup with a dark smokey eye.

© Instagram The girls looked gorgeous

Kimberley, 42, also got the sheer skirt memo but she opted for an almost balletic aesthetic as her skirt was completely sheer and she wore a grungy pair of black leather-look leggings underneath. A pair of pointed-toe black heels peeked out through the chiffon skirt and she added a rockstar touch in the form of a cropped leather jacket in a crocodile texture. Her blonde hair was worn in loose waves for a soft finish.

Nadine, 38, moved away from the long skirt energy, opting instead for an outfit fit for party season featuring a crushed velvet mini skirt adorned with feathers. She added a completely see-through lace bodysuit with velvet padded shoulders with a black bra peeking through. The Northern Irish songstress wore her blonde hair in a bouncy blowdry and swept onto one shoulder revealing a pair of dangly diamanté earrings.

© Instagram Girls Aloud with Alex Jones, Roman Kemp and singer Jane McDonald

Nicola, 38, opted for a totally different vibe. She was the only band member wearing trousers, nailing an edgy take on power dressing. The 'Call The Shots' singer styled a pair of satin wide-leg trousers with a matching blazer with a leaf print embossed into the fabric. She added a waist-cinching fabric belt and wore her hair half up in a 60s-inspired bouffant style.

© Instagram The girls made their first comeback appearance on Radio 2

The girls were thrilled to be back on TV together discussing their upcoming time on the road and why it was the perfect time to come back. "We'd had loads of conversations coming up to our 20-year anniversary and obviously those conversations involved Sarah," Kimberley said.

© Getty Girls Aloud during The Hits Tour 2013

"So sadly after she passed away that kind of went out the window…Over the summer we spent loads of time together and there was a shift. We'd felt such an outpouring of love for the group and for Sarah so it just felt like 'do you know what maybe we are ready', celebrate those 21 years now and celebrate her."

© Getty Girls Aloud in 2002

Cheryl went on to say that the group will honour Sarah with the show and make it "magical". Nicola explained that the show would be big, with lots of hits being played and they will even ask fans which songs they would like to hear most. Nadine said she is most looking forward to singing 'Something New', which was released in 2012.

© Getty Girls Aloud at the BRIT Awards 2009

The group also said they are excited for their children to enjoy their show for the first time. The 'Sound of the Underground' singers made their very first public appearance earlier this week after the tour's announcement on BBC Radio 2 with Zoe Ball.

Cheryl looked fabulous in form-fitting flares with a layered shirt and roll-neck moment. Kimberley went for a denim ensemble in a dark wash, Nicola wore a checked blazer and pencil skirt with knee-high boots and Nadine wore a satin midi dress with a cropped grey check blazer.