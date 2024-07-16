Janette Manrara flooded with support as she announces career move away from TV

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has revealed her latest career move away from the world of TV.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Miami-born professional dancer uploaded a colourful Reel teasing her new book titled Tiny Dancer, Big World: How to Find Fulfilment from the Inside Out.

In the final segment of the clip, Janette, 40, unveiled her book cover which showed her sitting with her legs crossed in a cosy blue jumper. She could be seen beaming from ear to ear with a touch of radiance-boosting makeup to highlight her features.

Sharing her exciting news with her followers, the mum-of-one wrote in her caption: "I can finally reveal the cover of my book #TinyDanceBIGWorld! I'm still pinching myself at the thought of having my own book.

© Getty Images Janette is best known for starring on hit BBC dance show, Strictly Come Dancing

"I truly hope this book will help you find a little more joy and fulfilment in your life. We'll go on this journey of self exploration together! Let me know what you all think about it. Do we like it?"

Her fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One follower remarked: "Congratulations! What a gorgeous book cover and I cannot wait to read it," while a second noted: "I adore this!" and a third chimed in: "Yessss! So exciting! Cannot wait to read!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The dancer has written a new book which is set for release in September

Her book, which is set for release in September this year, includes helpful advice on how to boost happiness, advance your career and manifest your big life goals.

The synopsis in part reads: "Along the way, Janette shares her own poignant stories, from her childhood in a large Cuban family in Florida and her decision to pursue a career in dance to her big break on So You Think You Can Dance and finally, Strictly Coming Dancing.

© Instagram Loved-up couple Aljaz and Janette tied the knot in 2017

"Full of magic and glitter and joy, Tiny Dancer, Big World is a fun and practical guide for learning to embrace self-love and ambition and be your best self in every aspect of your life."

Janette's huge family change

It's been an incredibly busy period for the pro dancer. Over the past year, Janette and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec have been wrapped up in a baby bubble with their daughter, Lyra Rose, whom they welcomed in July last year.

Their journey to parenthood was somewhat bittersweet, however, as they had been planning to turn to IVF treatment when "nothing was happening." Much to the couple's delight, Lyra was conceived naturally shortly before Janette began treatment, which she knew would be "strenuous" on her body.

© Instagram Aljaz and Janette share one daughter together

During an interview with HELLO!, Janette shared: "I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman's body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'Ok, fine, I'm coming up now.'"