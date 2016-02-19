Ronan Keating reveals he and wife Storm would 'love' to have children

Could Ronan Keating and his wife Storm soon be hearing the pitter patter of tiny feet? The Irish singer was asked whether he was hoping to expand his family with his new bride during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show this week. "Yes, maybe. Yes, I'd love to," he replied. "We'll see how it goes. We'd love to, it'd be smashing."



Family is very important to Ronan – he proposed to Storm with his three children from his first marriage, Jack, Missy and Ali, by his side. "You very much involve them," he explained. "It's a big deal because Storm isn't just marrying me, she's marrying the four of us as such, so it was very special because the four of us asked Storm to marry us, which was amazing.





Ronan and Storm pictured with his three children

"It was a really beautiful moment and very emotional… It was very special. It meant a lot to all of us."



Ronan also spoke about writing his new album, Once, and revealed how he involved his wife in the process. "It was a very organic album, we made it in the kitchen… We just started writing songs and we ended up in the kitchen writing and Storm was there and she was working and she was kind of doing backing vocals the odd time and I thought 'You should sing on this' and she did and it was amazing. She's got a hell of a voice. It was interesting, we created a studio in the kitchen."

Ronan and Storm tied the knot in August 2015

The star first found fame in 1994 with Boyzone and has since enjoyed a long musical career – but by his own admission his brush with acting was far less successful. Ronan opened about his audition for the 2001 film Moulin Rouge, which he described as a "shambles".



"Baz Luhrmann brought me in, it was very awkward, I was very young and I had no idea how to act. Sometimes when you do this and you're a performer, you presume you can do everything," he told his host.



"I went to New York and I sang first and then he asked me to read a certain part and it was the scene - if you've seen the movie - where Nicole Kidman is coming on to Ewan McGregor so she's climbing up his leg and trying to take his trousers off and Baz's wife was playing Nicole Kidman's part [in the audition]…



"It was dreadful and it was shocking and I was terrible and obviously I didn't get the part. It was funny because I was out having a drink with Leonardo DiCaprio a few years ago, as you do, because he'd also read for the movie believe it or not. He didn't get it and I said, 'Man I was so bad, I read for that part and it was embarrassing' and he said, 'Ronan don't worry about it, I sang and I was terrible, it happens to all of us.'"