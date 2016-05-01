Michelle Dockery looks stunning in first public appearance since fiancé's death

Michelle Dockery stole the show in a stunning Cushnie Et Ochs gown as she appeared on the red carpet for the White House Correspondents' dinner. The event marked Michelle's first public appearance since her fiancé, John Dineen, tragically passed away last year.

The 34-year-old's bright yellow floor-length gown looked incredibly stylish with capped shoulders and a mesh panel, and the star accessorised the statement gown with a Tiffany necklace and earrings along with a small gold clutch bag. To complete her look, the she perfectly complemented her pale skin and dark hair with a bold red lipstick.

Michelle dazzled in a floor-length yellow gown

The Downton Abbey star, who attended the event with a close friend, was joined by Tom Hiddleston and Damian Lewis, and seemed to be in good spirits as she bravely made her first public appearance since John died in December after losing his battle with a rare form of cancer.

Michelle's fiancé passed away in December

At the time, Michelle pulled out of a promotional tour of the US to be with him in his final hours. Michelle thanked her fans for support while requesting privacy. A spokesperson for Michelle said: "The family is very grateful for the support and kindness they have received but would kindly request that they are left to grieve in private."

The star returned to work in March this year for her new TV drama Good Behaviour where she will be playing Lett Dobesh, a con artist who has recently been released from prison.