Celine Dion reveals how she told her twin sons about their father's death

One of the hardest things Celine Dion had to do following the death of her husband René Angélil was tell their five-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy that their father passed away. Speaking with ABC News this week, the Canadian songstress revealed that she used the Disney movie Up! to help deliver the difficult news.



"Before I told them that their dad was not there ... I said, 'Do you remember the movie Up?'" recalled Celine, in reference to one of her sons' favourite movies. "They said, 'Yes, Ellie went up. You know with the balloons.' And I said, 'You know, today Papa went up.'"

Celine Dion had the difficult task of telling five-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson about their father's death

After ensuring that her boys understood that their father was no longer sick or in any pain, she took them outside and asked them to make a wish before releasing some balloons.



That heartbreaking moment was, as the singer later told People, "the thing I'm most proud of. I did not want to relate the passing to doctors and have them be afraid".



During the intimate interview, the 48-year-old also discussed some of the final moments she shared with her longtime love. "The kids are fine. I'm fine. I promise you we’re gonna be okay. Please leave in peace. I don’t want you to worry," she recalled telling her ailing husband.

This week sees a variety of appearances by the singer, who is opening up for the first time about her loss. In an interview with Montreal's TVA network, set to air on May 18, an emotional Celine tells host Marie-Claude Barrette, "Every day, I look at René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy and I see René." The compelling interview was taped last week at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace where the singer performs her Las Vegas show.