Celine Dion is glowing as she makes rare appearance on stage in Las Vegas
Celine Dion announces the fifth overall pick of the Montreal Canadiens onstage during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Dave Sandford

Celine canceled her Vegas residency and North American tour in 2022

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
30 minutes ago
Celine Dion had made a rare appearance to announce a first round NHL draft pick for the Montreal Canadiens hockey team. 

The mom-of-three looked healthy and glowing as she wore a white shirt tucked into a cream linen skirt with belt detailing, and was escorted to the stage by her 23-year-old son René-Charles Dion Angélil. 

"To make our 2024 first round selection, I am pleased to invite on stage our number one fan, the one, the only Celine Dion," said the Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes. The crowd's cheers were loud as she walked out on stage hand in hand with Rene-Charles, and she couldn't keep the smile off her face, walking on stage before joking that she was "so excited, and I'm not even a hockey mom."

Celine then opened an envelope and announced the fifth overall choice of the Montreal Canadiens was Ivan Demidov, who hugged friends and family before going onstage to shake hands with Celine and pose for pictures with the singer. 

Ivan Demidov shakes hands with Celine Dion on onstage after being selected fifth overall by the Montreal Canadiens© Dave Sandford
Celine Dion announces the fifth overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)© Bruce Bennett
Celine's appearance came as a welcome surprise as she has stayed largely out of the spotlight in recent years after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle rigidity or spasms in the trunk and arm. 

Those diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome often cannot walk by themselves, and are at risk of falls because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves.  

Ivan Demidov is selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the fifth overall pick during the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere on June 28, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Bruce Bennett
Rene-Charles also joined Celine in January when she announced the Album of the Year winner at the 2024 Grammys; she awarded the statue to Taylor Swift. 

Celine is also mom to twins Eddy and Nelson, 13; she welcomed all three children with her late husband René Angélil, and has largely kept their childhood private. 

celine dion and son rene charles grammys 2024© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
However she allowed unfettered access to her two youngest children in her new Amazon Prime documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

In 2010, a month after they were born, she told HELLO! that the twins couldn't be more different when it comes to their personalities. 

"One is more gutsy than the other. Nelson seems to have a little stronger personality right now. He’s the tougher of the two," she said. "They are fraternal twins, but they look very alike. Nelson weighed more at the birth, but the doctor told us in a week or two, they’re going to be the same."

