Celine Dion is glowing as she makes rare appearance on stage in Las Vegas

Celine Dion had made a rare appearance to announce a first round NHL draft pick for the Montreal Canadiens hockey team.

The mom-of-three looked healthy and glowing as she wore a white shirt tucked into a cream linen skirt with belt detailing, and was escorted to the stage by her 23-year-old son René-Charles Dion Angélil.

"To make our 2024 first round selection, I am pleased to invite on stage our number one fan, the one, the only Celine Dion," said the Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes. The crowd's cheers were loud as she walked out on stage hand in hand with Rene-Charles, and she couldn't keep the smile off her face, walking on stage before joking that she was "so excited, and I'm not even a hockey mom."

Celine then opened an envelope and announced the fifth overall choice of the Montreal Canadiens was Ivan Demidov, who hugged friends and family before going onstage to shake hands with Celine and pose for pictures with the singer.

© Dave Sandford Ivan Demidov shakes hands with Celine Dion on onstage after being selected fifth overall by the Montreal Canadiens

© Bruce Bennett Celine is a huge Canadiens fan

Celine's appearance came as a welcome surprise as she has stayed largely out of the spotlight in recent years after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle rigidity or spasms in the trunk and arm.

Those diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome often cannot walk by themselves, and are at risk of falls because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves.

© Bruce Bennett Ivan Demidov is selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the fifth overall pick

Rene-Charles also joined Celine in January when she announced the Album of the Year winner at the 2024 Grammys; she awarded the statue to Taylor Swift.

Celine is also mom to twins Eddy and Nelson, 13; she welcomed all three children with her late husband René Angélil, and has largely kept their childhood private.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Rene-Charles walked Celine onto the Grammys stage

However she allowed unfettered access to her two youngest children in her new Amazon Prime documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

In 2010, a month after they were born, she told HELLO! that the twins couldn't be more different when it comes to their personalities.

"One is more gutsy than the other. Nelson seems to have a little stronger personality right now. He’s the tougher of the two," she said. "They are fraternal twins, but they look very alike. Nelson weighed more at the birth, but the doctor told us in a week or two, they’re going to be the same."