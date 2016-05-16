Celine Dion takes comfort in her children following death of husband René

Celine Dion was left devastated when her beloved husband René Angélil passed away in January, but the devoted mum takes comfort in the couple's three children, René-Charles, 15, and five-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.



In her first in-depth, on-camera interview since losing her husband, Celine told TVA's Marie-Claude Barrette: "Every day, I look at René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy, and I see René."

Celine Dion said she sees her beloved late husband everytime she looks at her three sons

The 48-year-old singer impressed Marie-Claude with her "unexpected strength". Speaking afterwards, the interviewer admitted: "I expected to encounter a weakened Celine, and I met a woman of unexpected strength. I feel honoured to have had her first interview."



The interview was taped last week at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace, where the singer has her Las Vegas residency, and it will air on the Montreal network on 18 May.



On the same day, ABC News will feature a "compelling" interview with Celine, who spoke at length with their correspondent Deborah Roberts.

VIEW GALLERY

Celine pictured with her children at René's funeral

Following the death of her husband, and her brother Daniel - who lost his own battle with cancer just a few days later - Celine took a break from her residency, and upon her return in February paid an emotional tribute to Rene.



"Through my life I only had eyes for my husband, who sat out here night after night. People thought that I was looking at him but I didn't need to because every time I closed my eyes, I felt René on stage with me - whether he was seated in his seat right there, in the balcony, backstage, or at home with the kids," she told the audience. "He's always been on stage with me and nothing will ever change that.



"I might not hear his voice yet, but I talk to him, I think of him all the time. I feel and I know he hears me, one way or another. I know he will give me a sign for his approval or not. And now I can feel that he is telling me to zip it and start singing," she concluded.