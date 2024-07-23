Smiling Celine Dion rocks baggy flares amid Olympics comeback reports

Celine Dion has been enjoying a whirlwind few weeks following the release of her gripping Amazon Prime documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, in which she details the extent of her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.
Beaming with joy, the 56-year-old superstar touched down in Paris on Tuesday ahead of the Olympics Opening Ceremony, where she is rumoured to be performing. Celine's cross-Atlantic journey marked the first time the 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now' singer has flown internationally in months, offering fans hope amid her ongoing experimental treatment for the rare neurological disorder.
Celine was dressed in a chic ensemble with a tomboy twist. She rocked a pair of wide-leg, baggy flares teamed with shiny black brogues. An equally oversized, menswear-inspired jacket was layered over an untucked white shirt.
The Canadian pop sensation wore her long hair pulled back in a ponytail and shielded her eyes behind a pair of black sunglasses.
In Celine's documentary, the star revealed her go-to outfit hack as she took viewers inside her massive storage warehouse.
Not a fan of fussy layers, the superstar admitted she gets her jackets custom-made with fake shirt sleeves sewn onto the sleeves. This allows her to wear a sleeveless undershirt, meaning she never gets uncomfortable or sweaty.
The mother-of-three – who is a proud mother to sons René Charles, 23, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, whom she shares with late husband René Angélil – couldn't stop smiling as she made her way into her hotel.
Will Celine return to the stage?
Celine's appearance did nothing to dispel mounting speculation she is set to perform at the Opening Ceremony, which is taking place on Friday, 26 July.
This marks the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games that the event is being held outside of a stadium.
Around 100 boats carrying an estimated 10,500 athletes will float down the Seine during the parade as spectators line the river banks.
Musical performers on the night are being kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that Snoop Dogg will carry the Olympic Torch on the flame's penultimate leg before the relay ends at the Eiffel Tower.
Celine has been working hard on her vocals in a bid to get back to performing for her fans. She previously vowed to return to the stage "even if I have to crawl".
"My voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to. And I miss it," she said during an appearance on The Today Show.
The star also detailed why her rare medical condition, which causes involuntary muscle spasms, affects her voice.
"It's like somebody strangling you", she said. "It's like someone's pushing your larynx pharynx", she demonstrated. "You can't go high or lower."