Smiling Celine Dion rocks baggy flares amid Olympics comeback reports

Celine Dion has been enjoying a whirlwind few weeks following the release of her gripping Amazon Prime documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, in which she details the extent of her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Beaming with joy, the 56-year-old superstar touched down in Paris on Tuesday ahead of the Olympics Opening Ceremony, where she is rumoured to be performing. Celine's cross-Atlantic journey marked the first time the 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now' singer has flown internationally in months, offering fans hope amid her ongoing experimental treatment for the rare neurological disorder.

Celine was dressed in a chic ensemble with a tomboy twist. She rocked a pair of wide-leg, baggy flares teamed with shiny black brogues. An equally oversized, menswear-inspired jacket was layered over an untucked white shirt.

The Canadian pop sensation wore her long hair pulled back in a ponytail and shielded her eyes behind a pair of black sunglasses.

In Celine's documentary, the star revealed her go-to outfit hack as she took viewers inside her massive storage warehouse.

© BACKGRID UK Celine Dion looked in great spirits as she touched down in Paris, fuelling speculation she's set to perform at the Olympics Opening Ceremony

Not a fan of fussy layers, the superstar admitted she gets her jackets custom-made with fake shirt sleeves sewn onto the sleeves. This allows her to wear a sleeveless undershirt, meaning she never gets uncomfortable or sweaty.

The mother-of-three – who is a proud mother to sons René Charles, 23, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, whom she shares with late husband René Angélil – couldn't stop smiling as she made her way into her hotel.

© BACKGRID UK The singer, 56, opted for an oversized, menswear inspired look

Will Celine return to the stage?

Celine's appearance did nothing to dispel mounting speculation she is set to perform at the Opening Ceremony, which is taking place on Friday, 26 July.

This marks the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games that the event is being held outside of a stadium.

© Premier PR Celine has vowed to return to the stage... so fans should stay tuned on Friday, July 26

Around 100 boats carrying an estimated 10,500 athletes will float down the Seine during the parade as spectators line the river banks.

Musical performers on the night are being kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that Snoop Dogg will carry the Olympic Torch on the flame's penultimate leg before the relay ends at the Eiffel Tower.

© ANGELA WEISS The star has been open about her hellish battle with rare neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine has been working hard on her vocals in a bid to get back to performing for her fans. She previously vowed to return to the stage "even if I have to crawl".

"My voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to. And I miss it," she said during an appearance on The Today Show.

What is stiff person syndrome? Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder. Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms. People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls, because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men. It's not known what causes the disorder, and it's often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia. The disorder doesn't have a cure, though anti-anxiety drugs, muscle relaxants, and anti-convulsants. Pain relief can also improve symptoms.

The star also detailed why her rare medical condition, which causes involuntary muscle spasms, affects her voice.

"It's like somebody strangling you", she said. "It's like someone's pushing your larynx pharynx", she demonstrated. "You can't go high or lower."