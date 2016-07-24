Jessica Knowles opens up about estranged husband Nick helping her through cancer battle

Jessica Knowles was diagnosed with cervical cancer aged 28, and the brave mum has opened up about her illness and how her estranged husband Nick Knowles is "still there" for her despite the couple announcing their separation in January.

Speaking to the Mirror, Jessica, who announced that she had been diagnosed with the illness in her latest HELLO! Online blog post, said: "Nick is a wonderful friend, he's here all the time, he's amazing with Eddie.

Jessica has a 23-month-old son, Eddie



"The BBC gave him time off. Nick comes over and cooks me food, he's even planted flowers in my garden. He wanted me to be surrounded by colour."

She continued to talk about the separation, saying: "[Nick's] still there for me but it's hard. I'm really sad we split. We're really amicable. He's still my best friend. I have so much respect and time for him. It's been hard not being part of a couple.

"To not be able to lie next to the person you were with for eight years and tell them what you're going through and how you're scared."

Jessica recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with cancer



Jessica spoke about how difficult the past year has been, as she separated from Nick after a three-year marriage, suffered a miscarriage, lost her beloved gran and was diagnosed with cancer.

"I've been to hell and back," she said. "My whole life has fallen apart. I've lost two people I love and I’ve been seriously ill. Me and Nick ­separated, then I had a miscarriage. I had to pack up my life in Spain – we had relocated to ­Andalucia and thought it would be a nice life for Eddie, but it didn't materialise.

"I had to put away wedding albums and separate our belongings. Then my nanny died. I couldn't deal with her death then because I was alone in Spain with my son. Then I came back and grieved for her. It was so hard. It just started to feel like I was beginning to breath and then this happened."

Nick has spoken out in support of Jessica during this difficult time, tweeting: "You may have read @MoreJessicaRose shock news. I, Eddie & her entire family & many friends love her & stand with her."