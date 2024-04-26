Andy Murray and wife Kim cuddle up in rare photo ahead of big milestone

Andy Murray and wife Kim surprised fans by sharing a sweet new image of themselves to mark a special milestone. It's coming up to ten years since the couple – who marked their 9th wedding anniversary this month – took over their Scottish countryside hotel Cromlix.

To celebrate the occasion, as previously reported by HELLO!, the five-star country house hotel, which they purchased for £1.8 million in 2014, is releasing a special anniversary menu.

The official Instagram page for Cromlix announced: "Join us as we celebrate 10 years at Cromlix with our special anniversary dinner on Sunday, 16th June.

"Our Head Chef, Darin Campbell has created a special five-course menu with dishes chosen to reflect key moments in the Murray's family history and connection with Cromlix."

The beautiful hotel, located just less than five miles from Dunblane, holds a special place in Andy and Kim's hearts as it was the place where they held their wedding reception, and where the tennis champion's grandparents hosted their silver wedding anniversary in 1982.

The new menu also includes dishes served to guests at Andy and Kim's wedding breakfast. Created by Executive Head Chef, Darin Campbell, the special offering features: a selection of seasonal canapes using produce grown in the hotel's kitchen garden; fan-favourite Aberdeenshire rack of lamb with basil and butterbean puree; the famed twice-baked souffle from the late chef Albert Roux; and in a nod to Andy's tennis career, Wimbledon-inspired strawberries and cream.

But there are two more sentimental inclusions. The first dish was grilled Scottish asparagus, poached duck egg and hollandaise sauce, which was served at Andy's grandparents Roy and Shirley Erskine's silver wedding anniversary - the first function the hotel hosted after being converted from a family home.

© Cromlix Andy and Kim's pea and mint soup from their wedding breakfast is on the menu at Cromlix

When Andy and his wife Kim picked the venue for their wedding celebrations, they dined on pea and garden mint soup and hand-dived scallops - a touching dish which has been included.

Last year, Kim opened up about how their four children Sophia, Edie, Teddy and Lola love spending time at the family's Dunblane hotel when they're not residing in Surrey.

She told HELLO!: "The children love going up there and being in Scotland. Their favourite thing is going to see the chickens at the hotel, and having afternoon tea - the chef always spoils them when they visit."

© Getty Andy and Kim wed at Dunblane Cathedral

For a decade after purchasing the property, Andy and Kim left the day-to-day running of Cromlix in the hands of a management company but decided recently they wanted to be more involved.

Kim took the opportunity to revamp the interiors with the help of Suzanne Garuga, stating: "I'm really pleased to have put my own stamp on it - it now feels even more special to me as I'm so much more connected to it."

Kim has revealed how much her children love Cromlix

She added: "I wanted to bring some of the beautiful Scottish countryside into the hotel so we've renamed all the bedrooms after flowers, and there are lots of floral touches throughout - I love gardening and being outdoors, so I wanted the new design to reflect that.

"We've tried to inject a bit of fun into the hotel refurb as well – it's supposed to be a relaxed home away from home, rather than a formal country house, so we've put some crazy artwork on the walls and mixed bold paint colours with vibrant wallpapers to give it some colour and life."