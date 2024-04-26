Natural beauty Princess Andre looks so much like model mum Katie Price in candid video

Princess Andre is the personification of natural beauty. On Wednesday, the 16-year-old was captured resembling her model mum, Katie Price, back in her teens.

In a glowing video shared to her social media accounts, Princess was filmed showing off her flawless skin in a makeup tutorial. The teen's iconic ice-blonde ringlets were on full display as she smoothed products into her skin.

Captioning the post, she penned: "These new revolution bronzing drops have to be my fav [heart eyes emoji]. It’s giving the summer glow without the glitter!!! Available now from revolutionbeauty.com @makeuprevolution #revolutionpartner AD."

In the video, Princess rocked a black vest and a beautiful silver love heart pendant which was a birthday gift from her mystery boyfriend last year.

When it comes to her Rapunzel-esque locks, it's no secret that the influencer has inherited her mum's genes. Katie could have been her daughter's twin back in the day when she used to model with her matching cascading waist-length curls.

© Getty Princess has inherited her mum's ringlets

Katie couldn't have been more proud of Princess and replied by writing: "My gorgeous bean [red love heart emoji]," to which one fan replied: "She's such a natural beauty she looks like you when you were younger Jordan xxx."

Whilst Princess and her brother Junior, 18, live with their dad, Peter Andre, and stepmother, Emily Andre, the eldest Andre siblings still have an exceptional bond with their mum and are often seen supporting her on the red carpet and at public appearances.

Things are all go in the Andre household after Emily gave birth to a baby girl on 2 April. The new arrival makes Princess and Junior two out of ten siblings in total, including Emily and Peter's children Amelia, and Theo. As well as Katie's children, Harvey, Jett, and Bunny.

After successfully welcoming his daughter, who remains unnamed, Peter praised his "beautiful children" for driving down to Somerset to meet their baby sibling before jetting off to Australia to be with their grandmother who was unwell in hospital.

He wrote: "Junior and princess. The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days that followed to see the arrival of your baby sister, AND THEN to get on a plane and travel 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother in a very difficult time for her shows me what beautiful children you are. I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing.

"Love you all so much. Keep cuddling mum for me please and tell her I love her and we will come out soon," alongside a touching video of the siblings cuddling their grandmother."