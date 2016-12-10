Rita Ora jokes about Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle

Rita Ora has opened up about Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle, revealing that she can't "believe" that the pair are together.

Chatting on American talk show The Wendy Williams Show, the star joked that she is a huge fan of Prince Harry, and chatted about whether the royal would indeed get married to Meghan. She joked: "I don't know. I still don't know if I believe that they are in a relationship. I don't know! But I know my prince, alright? And I know my prince really well. And in my dream that, for me, just no. I don't think it works out. I just don't know if I can see her waffling around the Buckingham Palace!" She then glanced at a photo of the fifth-in-line to the throne, joking: "Oh look at him he's so hot!"





The Black Widow singer also spoke a little about her love life, saying: "Right now? I don't know about special. I'm a free spirit right now I'm not looking for nothing… The last thing I want to do is worry about a relationship right now." The star also opened up about turning 26 back in November, revealing that she fell asleep during her birthday party in Dubai. "I actually fell asleep and I didn't show up to that party. They made me a cake and I fell asleep! I did, after I did my show I passed out. Anyway! Great birthday. But honestly I've discovered something, turning 26 I went through like a quarter life crisis. Ask any 25-year-olds I feel like they'll understand me somehow."





Prince Harry and Meghan have been dating for several months

