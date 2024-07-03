Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Prince William's friend Alexander Gikes makes rare appearance alongside fiancé Maria Sharapova
Alexander Gilkes and Maria Sharapova attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club© Karwai Tang

he British millionaire reportedly met the Princes at Eton college…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
37 minutes ago
Prince Harry and Prince William's close friend Alexander Gikes made a rare appearance alongside his tennis star wife, Maria Sharapova, on day three of Wimbledon. 

The couple were pictured attending the iconic sporting event looking sensational as they made their way to their seats in the royal box. Maria looked incredible in a trench-style ensemble that was comprised of a matching pair of trousers and a jacket. 

The couple made their way to the royal box© Karwai Tang
The jacket was adorned with chunky black buttons as well as military-esque detailing on the shoulders and waist-cinching belt. Meanwhile, her blow-dried chestnut locks looked picture-perfect and were styled with a natural wave.

Her immaculate hair had a warm blonde tint at the end of her lengths adding a summery twist to her look.

Maria looked so stylish © Karwai Tang
As they sat in the front row, Maria slipped on her glamorous oversized black sunglasses, meanwhile doting fiancé Alexander looked slick in a grey suit and blue shirt. 

Millionaire Alexander, 44, is believed to have become friends with Prince William while studying at Eton. Alexander's younger brother Charlie Gilkes is also rumoured to have been in a relationship with Pippa Middleton during their time at Edinburgh University.

Maria oozed glamour as she slipped on a pair of sunglasses © Karwai Tang
Alexander and Maria were joined by a slew of celebrity guests including Simon Cowell's fiancé, Lauren Silverman, Spice Girl,  Mel C and West End star Beverley Knight.

lauren silverman in white dress at wimbledon© Getty Images
Lauren looked absolutely dazzling wearing a billowing white dress complete with a plunging V-neck and a flowing A-line skirt. 

Ons Jabeur's tennis career in numbers

Meet tennis player Ons Jabeur 

Date of Birth: 28 August 1994

Place of Birth: Ksar Hellal, Tunisia

Nationality: Tunisian

Profession: Professional Tennis Player

Highest Singles Ranking: No. 2 (achieved on June 2022) Grand Slam Singles 

Performances: Australian Open: Quarterfinalist (2020) French Open: Quarterfinalist (2020 )Wimbledon: Runner-up (2022, 2023) US Open: Runner-up (2022) 

Notable Achievements: First Arab Woman: To win a WTA title (Birmingham Classic, 2021)To reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam (Australian Open, 2020)To reach the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open

Background and Personal Life: Started playing tennis at the age of three. Trained at the Lycée Sportif d'El Menzah, a national sports high school in Tunisia. Fluent in Arabic, French, and English. Married to Karim Kamoun, a former fencer who also serves as her fitness coach.

She cinched her waist with a chunky black belt and accessorised with a laser-cut black handbag, buckle flats and a chunky gold heart necklace.

beverley knight and Mel C at wimbledon© Getty Images
Meanwhile, Mel C looked radiant in her Wimbledon whites opting for a matching two-piece power suit under which she wore a chic brown crop top exposing her ultra-toned abs. 

Beverley opted for a cherry red jumpsuit with capped sleeves and a figure-flattering belt, adding a touch of Wimbledon-inspired glamour, Beverley carried a white Chanel bag.

