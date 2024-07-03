Prince Harry and Prince William's friend Alexander Gikes makes rare appearance alongside fiancé Maria Sharapova

Prince Harry and Prince William's close friend Alexander Gikes made a rare appearance alongside his tennis star wife, Maria Sharapova, on day three of Wimbledon.

The couple were pictured attending the iconic sporting event looking sensational as they made their way to their seats in the royal box. Maria looked incredible in a trench-style ensemble that was comprised of a matching pair of trousers and a jacket.

© Karwai Tang The couple made their way to the royal box

The jacket was adorned with chunky black buttons as well as military-esque detailing on the shoulders and waist-cinching belt. Meanwhile, her blow-dried chestnut locks looked picture-perfect and were styled with a natural wave.

Her immaculate hair had a warm blonde tint at the end of her lengths adding a summery twist to her look.

© Karwai Tang Maria looked so stylish

As they sat in the front row, Maria slipped on her glamorous oversized black sunglasses, meanwhile doting fiancé Alexander looked slick in a grey suit and blue shirt.

Millionaire Alexander, 44, is believed to have become friends with Prince William while studying at Eton. Alexander's younger brother Charlie Gilkes is also rumoured to have been in a relationship with Pippa Middleton during their time at Edinburgh University.

© Karwai Tang Maria oozed glamour as she slipped on a pair of sunglasses

Alexander and Maria were joined by a slew of celebrity guests including Simon Cowell's fiancé, Lauren Silverman, Spice Girl, Mel C and West End star Beverley Knight.

© Getty Images Lauren looked so glamorous in an ethereal white gown

Lauren looked absolutely dazzling wearing a billowing white dress complete with a plunging V-neck and a flowing A-line skirt.

She cinched her waist with a chunky black belt and accessorised with a laser-cut black handbag, buckle flats and a chunky gold heart necklace.

© Getty Images Mel C and Beverley brought the glamour

Meanwhile, Mel C looked radiant in her Wimbledon whites opting for a matching two-piece power suit under which she wore a chic brown crop top exposing her ultra-toned abs.

Beverley opted for a cherry red jumpsuit with capped sleeves and a figure-flattering belt, adding a touch of Wimbledon-inspired glamour, Beverley carried a white Chanel bag.