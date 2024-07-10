19 stars who have been spotted attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — from Nicole Kidman to Jennifer Garner

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour isn't just a record breaking feat, it's the hottest ticket in town. Swifties have flocked to stadiums around the world to see their favorite artists, and they've been in star-studded company as celebrities have made friendship bracelets and brought their children along.

From Prince William to Jennifer Garner, all kinds of famous people have been spotted watching Taylor go through her three hour and 15 minute set list.

Here are the stars who have been spotted at Taylor's shows.

1/ 13 Jennifer Garner The 13 Going On 30 star attended the Eras Tour in July 2023, showing off the impressive array of friendship bracelets she'd picked up at the event, which covered every inch of her arms from her wrists to her elbows. She said of the show: "Our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity and stamina of Taylor Swift. Shout out to @whereismuna, to everyone who stopped by to bring a bracelet and say hello, to stealing a couple of hours with my bestie Laura, to Kansas City for your warmth and enthusiasm."

2/ 13 Channing Tatum and Gayle King Perhaps an unlikely combination, but Oprah's bestie caught up with Channing Tatum at the Los Angeles show in August 2023. The actor was taking his daughter Everly to see Taylor, and he'd dressed up appropriately in glitter, wearing a custom shirt that read: "IT'S ME, HI, I'M THE DADDY IT'S ME".

3/ 13 Rita Ora The singer was been spotted at Taylor's gig, with the likes of her husband Taika Waititi and Katy Perry. She described catching up with Katy and Taylor by saying: "The pop girls have really come together on that one".

4/ 13 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Country star Keith Urban shared a TikTok of himself and Oscar-winning wife Nicole Kidman singing along to "Style", as they caught the Eras Tour while it was in Philadelphia in May 2023.



5/ 13 Brie Larson Oscar winning actress Brie Larson was having an absolute blast as she caught the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with one clip of her on Instagram catching her screaming "TAYLOR!" like a true Swiftie.

6/ 13 Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Even billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is a Swiftie, as he attended the Eras Tour with his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, and their daughters. He captioned the photo on Instagram: "Life of a girl dad", as he donned sparkly gems for the occasion.



7/ 13 Rebel Wilson The Bridesmaids star caught up with Sabrina Carpenter as she attended the Eras Tour in Sydney. She even got to chat to "Papa Swift".

8/ 13 © Instagram Prince William Taylor's Wembley shows took London by a storm, and she even had a moment to catch up with the Prince of Wales, who had brought his children along to the show. They took a selfie together to capture the special occasion.

9/ 13 Roger Federer As Taylor took to Zurich, she had time for a selfie with tennis legend Roger Federer, who captioned the photo: "In my Swiftie Era".

10/ 13 Jenna Bush Hager Today show host Jenna Bush Hager took her children for a fun family night out as the Eras Tour hit the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She'd later say of the show: "I thought it was such an incredible lesson for the girls because [Swift] was up there for 3 and a half hours, she worked so hard, but also she was like, 'Thank you. Thank you for letting me do this.'"

11/ 13 Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie Another Today show veteran, Savannah Guthrie, attended the Eras Tour with none other than Taylor's friend Mariska Hargitay, aka Olivia Benson. Mariska was sure to bring along her daughter Amaya, who no doubt loved the special occasion.

12/ 13 Vince Vaughn and Paula Abdul The Eras Tour has seen a number of odd celebrity combinations hanging out, with Paula Abdul taking a photo with Vince Vaughn as they attended the show. She said of the concert: "What a SHOW @taylorswift! It was lovely to see Taylor’s parents Scott & Andrea, Vince Vaughn and so many other familiar faces."

