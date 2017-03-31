X Factor's Lucy Spraggan celebrates after being approved to be foster carer with wife

Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan has shared her delight after she was officially approved to be a foster carer alongside her wife Georgina Gordon. Taking to her social media sites, the singer posted a lovely picture of her and her partner to make the announcement. Alongside the image, she wrote: “Me and my fab wife are now officially approved foster carers!” She also added: “FYI Adoption and fostering are two different things, we'll be carers not parents.”

Me and my fabulous wife are now officially approved foster carers! Woo! If you're interested in becoming a foster carer, check out this website. 🌸❤ https://www.thefosteringnetwork.org.uk/advice-information/could-you-foster A post shared by Lucy Spraggan (@lspraggan) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

Lucy, 25, went on to encourage her followers to think about being foster parents: "If you're interested in becoming a foster carer, check out this website,” she posted. Fans rushed to congratulate the couple, with one writing: “So happy for you, you absolute stunners. They are some super lucky children to get fosterers like you.” Another remarked: “Congratulations @georgie_g @lspraggan you will be amazing foster parents. Whoever you get in your care are so lucky to have parents like you.”

Lucy shot to fame on the X Factor in 2012

The couple tied the knot in June 2016 after Lucy proposed to her partner on a romantic boat ride. Last year, the singer - who shot to fame on the X Factor in 2012 - opened up starting a family during an appearance on Loose Women. She confessed: “It's the next thing on the cards… There’s so many different ways to think about it, like how to do it and stuff. You can go and meet people at fertility clinics and see what’s happening. We’re not sure yet. Maybe a friend.”