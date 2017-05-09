Celine Dion to perform My Heart Will Go On at the Billboard Music Awards for Titanic's 20th anniversary Celine Dion will perform her hit single in honour of the smash hit film, Titanic

To celebrate 20 years since the smash hit film Titanic was released, Celine Dion has announced plans to sing the film's iconic anthem song My Heart Will Go On at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Speaking about the song, which won an Oscar and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, Celine said: "This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career. I'm so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come. It's a great honour to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards' international stage, in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary."

Celine will perform My Heart Will Go On

The award's executive producer Mark Bracco said: "We are thrilled that Céline Dion has chosen the Billboard Music Awards to pay tribute to the 20th Anniversary of her Oscar-winning hit… Twenty years later, this timeless song still resonates with a global audience of music and movie fans alike. It's going to be a performance to remember — and there won’t be a dry eye in the house."

The mum-of-three also recently released a new song for the live-action Disney film Beauty and the Beast, more than 20 years after her hit rendition of the film's title song for the 1991 animation. Speaking about her decision to revisit the film, she told ET: "My first Beauty and the Beast, the decision was made with my husband. Now I'm making decisions on my own. It's a little bit harder. I couldn't say yes right away, because I felt like I was kind of cheating in a way. I was at the beginning of my career, it put me on the map. It put me where I am today."