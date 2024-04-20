How Taylor Swift's Fortnight music video is inspired by her famous best friend

Taylor Swift has dropped the music video for The Tortured Poets Department's lead single 'Fortnight' – and fans have noticed it is heavily inspired by Emma Stone's 2024 Oscar-winning film Poor Things.

In the video, Taylor can be seen strapped to a scientist's chair which recalls Emma's recent film with Yorgos Lanthimos. In the film Emma's character Bella Baxter is a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, but after she runs off with a lawyer around the world, Bella discovers her own liberation.

The video also saw her sitting in stark white rooms which recalls psychiatric wards, as well as setting fire to pieces of paper.

"I was supposed to be sent away, but they forgot to come and get me, I was a functioning alcoholic, 'Til nobody noticed my new aesthetic," she sings in the opening verse, matching the vibes of the video which sees Taylor handcuffed to a bed, only to be released after taking a pill.

In the video she also wears a gown by Australian designer Toni Maticevski, which bears a striking resemblance to the custom Schiaparelli dress she wore to the Grammys ceremony in February, and announced the new album, which was released on April 19.

Taylor Swift in the video for 'Fortnight'

In the second verse, Taylor discusses how she feels like she is in an "endless February" and that she "took the miracle move-on drug, the effects were temporary".

Her collaborator in the song Post Malone is also in the video, with the pair meeting in a room where they use typewriters, before they are seen on the open road together.

Later in the video, she is strapped to another bed as Post and his team -- played by actors Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles -- perform experiments on her.

© Taylor Swift Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke appear in 'Fortnight' music video

‘Fortnight’ is the first track on the album, produced by Jack Antonff and Aaron Dessner, and illustrates what is to come in the following 30 tracks, as she appears to sing about her former love Joe Alwyn, and how she only loved him for a "fortnight" in the grand scheme of her life, and that the end of their relationship was so amicable they may "turn into good neighbours".

© Jeff Vespa Emma Stone and Taylor Swift during cocktails at Hollywood Life Magazine's 10th Annual Young Hollywood Awards in 2008

Emma and Taylor have been friends since 2008, and she told Vanity Fair in 2023 that she was "lucky" to have been given Eras Tour tickets because they had been friends "for a really long time".

"I've known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get," said Emma, adding: "She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind."