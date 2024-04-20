Morgan Wallen finally breaks silence following arrest in Nashville: 'I'm not proud'

Morgan Wallen has finally broken his silence almost two weeks after he was arrested in downtown Nashville.

The country music singer, 30, issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday after he was booked on three felony charges for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a bar on April 7.

According to reports, he threw the chair off the sixth-floor roof of Eric Church’s newly opened bar Chief’s, located on Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

Addressing his arrest, Morgan wrote: "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks.

© Getty Images Morgan's mugshot following his Nashville arrest

"I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s."

He continued: "I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."

Morgan said that his arrest will not affect his One Night at a Time World Tour, which kicked off at the beginning of April and will see him play in Oxford, Mississippi on April 20.

He added: "Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW"

© Getty Images Morgan's One Night at a Time World Tour will not be affected

According to a statement by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on X, Morgan was booked on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The statement added that after throwing the chair, it landed just feet away from two Metro Nashville police officers.

He was released from the Metro Nashville Jail around 3:30 a.m. after paying a $15,250 bond.

© Getty Images Morgan is 'not proud' of his behavior

Following his arrest, his attorney, Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law, told Billboard in a statement: "At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

Morgan wasn't the only one to break his silence.

Two days after the incident, the Chief’s official Instagram account shared a photo of a new sign outside the venue that read: "Our pigs fly, our chairs don't."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.