Celine Dion puts on daring display with toned physique as she makes surprise return to spotlight

Celine Dion is well and truly back, and fans couldn't be happier!

On Monday, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker was named Vogue France's May cover star, and the 56-year-old has made quite the impression!

The talented singer has been pictured posing in nothing but an oversized white shirt, teamed with a pair of black tights and a white mini skirt, as she strikes a pose on the cover of the iconic magazine.

The title "Le grand retour Celine Dion," is "The grand return" in English, and that is certainly what Celine has done.

The full interview will hit the shelves on April 24, but a snippet of it has been teased online. On Vogue France's official Instagram page, it reads: "She’s back! @CelineDion is making her big comeback on the cover of our May issue.

"'I’m honored to be doing a photo shoot for Vogue France. I’m very proud that, at 55, I’ve been asked to reveal my beauty. But what is beauty? Beauty is you, it’s me, it’s what’s inside, it’s our dreams, it’s today. Today, I’m a woman who is feeling strong and positive about the future. One day at a time.' - Céline Dion. "Click on the link in Vogue France’s bio to read our exclusive interview with Céline Dion. Available on newsstands and online on 24 April."

It has also been revealed in the interview preview that Celine will be attending this year's Met Gala.

The star is making her return to the spotlight following a difficult few years, which saw her get diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which has made singing and moving difficult for the star.

She has an upcoming documentary, I AM: CELINE DION, which will focus on her health battle and everything in between. It will be released on June 25 on Prime Video.

She shared a new update about this just last week. Alongside a new photo on Instagram, she wrote: "Get ready! @amazonmgmstudios announces release date to the highly anticipated documentary! I AM: CELINE DION will be streaming globally on @primevideo starting June 25.

"Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit."

2024 is Celine's year

The 102 minute documentary feature was announced back in January, ahead of Celine's surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards. There will also be glimpses inside Celine's notoriously private family life.

She is a doting mom-of-three, but mainly keeps her children out of the spotlight. She shares sons René Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, with her late husband René Angélil, who died in 2016 following a battle with throat cancer.

