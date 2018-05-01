Before her royal wedding, this is how you can see Meghan Markle act one last time By Robert Peterpaul

Fans of Meghan Markle have yet another reason to celebrate just days before the royal wedding takes place on May 19. A 2013 film featuring the 36-year-old budding royal is set for a DVD release on May 7 in the UK, but is already available to purchase in the US. Random Encounters, which also stars Michael Rady and Sean Young is dubbed a “roller-coaster ride that proves finding your Prince Charming can be a right royal pain.” Meghan plays the sassy best friend, delivering most of the movie's one-liners. HELLO! caught up with the film’s director Boris Undorf, who opened up about working with Meghan on the project.

“Meghan was suggested to the producers by our casting director,” Boris told us. “She was an up-and-comer at the time and no one had any idea who she was. When I first saw her reel, she was a lot more beautiful than what I felt was right for the character, but it was clear that she had a good sense of comedic timing and a great energy on-screen, which is what ultimately won me over.”

Boris, who also helped revise the film’s script, noticed that Meghan truly had a grasp on her craft. “Aside from all the guys on crew fawning over her, Meghan impressed everyone by being very skilled when it came to the more technical aspects of acting - things like quickly picking up scene blocking, hitting her marks and finding her light with great ease.”



Overall, it seems that Meghan brought a lot to the table. “One of my favorite aspects of working with her was that Meghan was a very skilled ad-libber and had a great sense of humor. A lot of her improvisations ended up in the film," he said. "Ultimately, she was an actor who wasn't afraid to take risks and look silly, which is in my opinion one of the most important skills for a performer to have.”

The film may mark one of the last acting project releases for Meghan, who has retired from acting to commit herself to being a full-time royal. Just last week, Meghan made her final appearance on her hit show Suits, fittingly bowing out with a wedding for her character Rachel Zane. The American beauty is set to walk down the aisle for real with Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

While Random Encounters is being re-released in the UK, it is currently available to purchase or stream in the US.