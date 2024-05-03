Rumer Willis is glowing as she spends time with Meghan Markle's BFF Abigail Spencer

Rumer Willis was spring-ready in a stunning strapless floral gown as she spent time with Abigail Spencer and other moms at The Retaility x good.clean.goop Mother's Day brunch in Los Angeles this week.

Rumer, who welcomed her daughter Louella in 2023, was joined by Abigail, Amanda Kloots, and Alliance of Moms founder Kelly McKee Zajfen, for the intimate brunch that saw the women celebrate motherhood in all its beautiful and messy forms.

© Emma McIntyre Rumer Willis and Abigail Spencer attend TheRetaility.com x good.clean.goop Mother's Day brunch

Abigail, who starred in Suits alongside the Duchess of Sussex, wore a cropped breton top with jeans for the event, held at the "Optimism Doctor" Deepika Chopra's Los Angeles home, which was decorated with floral arrangements from Abigail's County Line Florals.

The group, who dined on Acme smoked salmon, home-made granola and Caesar salads, also enjoyed a first look at the new good.clean.goop products such as the Daily Juice Cleanser and The Nutrient-Rich Daily Moisturizer.

© River Callaway Breeda Wool, Rumor Willis, Lindzi Scharf, Kay Cannon, Esther Povitsky, Lindsay Price and guests at the good.clean.goop x The Retaility event

Rumer said she would love five or six children

Rumer welcomed her daughter Lou with her partner, musician Derek Richard Thomas, who she's been linked to since 2022, and has told fans on social media Q&As that she would love five or six children. She has also shared several photos of Lou with Rumer's father, 69-year-old Bruce, who retired from acting in 2023 after having been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The 35-year-old previously said of her daughter's special relationship with her grandparents: "I think inherently, some of the most magical parts of myself are definitely from them, so I feel like that will be passed down to her," adding: "I love watching them with her."

© Instagram Bruce Willis with daughter Rumer and granddaughter Louetta in a photo shared on Instagram

Meghan's connection to Alliance of Moms

The Alliance of Moms – an organization co-founded by Kelly – supports pregnant and parenting teens in foster care so they can build a positive future for their families. It has been supported by Abigail and Meghan, with the pair posing with Kelly for pictures earlier in April.

"When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love I think of these two. You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother!" Kelly captained the pictures, speaking of Meghan and Abigail.

© Instagram / @allianceofmoms / @_heartmom_ Abigail, Kelly and Meghan cuddled up for the snap

"Thank you for continuing to support the @allianceofmoms For supporting this campaign and our youth. In doing so, you are supporting the mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care."