Former EastEnders star Ross Kemp took to Twitter on Sunday night to share some devastating family news with his nearly 200,000 fans. Alongside a picture of himself with his grandmother, he wrote: "Sharing this photo again as my funny, lovely, very tough Nan died today. Born in 1920 she was loving and strong. My family and those that knew her will miss her. A big thank you my Mum who loved her so much and to those at Halsey House who looked after her."

The actor was soon inundated with messages of support, with one writing: "Sorry to hear this, please accept our deepest condolences." Another one said: "So sorry for your loss, thoughts & prayers with you and your family at this sad and difficult time x."

The sweet photo tribute was certainly a hit with his fans, receiving over eight thousand likes in just 12 hours.

Ross, 53, is very active on social media and regularly keeps fans updated with his day-to-day life. Most recently he has been keeping his fans entertained with his funny World Cup commentary. Last month, he also treated his followers to a sweet picture of him and Dame Barbara Windsor, who recently revealed she was suffering from Alzheimer's. "Visiting my lovely Bar...whoops, I mean Dame Barbara Windsor x," he wrote alongside a photo showing the two former EastEnders stars together.

After Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell revealed the actress' diagnosis in May, Ross, who played hardman Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap, immediately offered his support. "Very proud of Scott and Barbara for speaking openly about Barbara's diagnosis. I hope by talking openly it will make it easier for others to talk about this dreadful disease. I love both Barbara and Scott very much," he said. It was revealed that the iconic actress, 80, had been diagnosed with the disease in 2014, and that her condition had worsened in the last month. "Since her 80th birthday last August, a definite continual confusion has set in, so it's becoming a lot more difficult for us to hide," the star's husband told the Sun on Sunday.

