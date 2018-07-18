Richard Bacon pays heartfelt tribute to wife after falling ill: 'My life would be worse without her' The former Blue Peter presenter was in a coma for ten days

Richard Bacon has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife in an emotional message after learning he fell into a coma for "nine or ten nights". The former Blue Peter presenter was hospitalised after falling ill with pneumonia whilst travelling back to the UK from the US. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to give fans an update on his health, he wrote: "Today should be the last full day in hospital (unless I decide to walk home through Lewisham). Every facet of my life would be worse without Rebecca in it. How will I ever thank her?"

Richard Bacon has paid a sweet tribute to his wife Rebecca

He added: "I was in a coma for nine or ten nights total (I just learned). That's a lot of staring at your husband and his pipes. And a lot of worry." The picture sees the couple holding hands, while his wife was seen bearing both their wedding bands. Richard and Rebecca have been married since 2008, and are proud parents to two children, Arthur and Ivy. The father-of-two, who resides in Los Angeles, was taken ill on a flight from the US earlier this month with suspected pneumonia. After his condition worsened, hospital staff put him into a coma before he woke up on Friday.

MORE: Richard Bacon reveals he has pneumonia after being rushed to hospital

Earlier this week, the TV presenter thanked the NHS for saving his life, tweeting: "So I did six days straight in a coma. Been here another four since. It's an unidentified double chest infection. I nearly died. At one point, as I was as run down a hallway to ICU at midnight… I thought, this is it. How's is this going to affect my kids' lives? Who's going to sit my poor dad down and say, 'I'm sorry, we did everything we could. But then I didn't die. And I didn't die because I'm on the NHS. VivaTheNHS. See you for your 100th. By which time I probably will have pneumonia." The dad-of-two continued: "This is how good Lewisham Hospital is. I walked in off the street simply complaining of being short of breath. With 90 minutes they had placed me into a lifesaving six day coma. #VivaTheNHS."