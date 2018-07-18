Katy Perry 'heartbroken' over reaction to her new album Katy Perry was surprised by the general public's response to her latest album

Katy Perry has opened up about how she was hurt by the fan reaction to her latest album. Speaking to Vogue Australia, Katy admitted that she was surprised by the public response to her 2017 album, Witness, explaining: "I have had bouts of situational depression and my heart was broken last year. Unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn't react in the way I had expected to ... which broke my heart."

The Firework singer added that she saw the negative reaction as a test, saying: "Music is my first love and I think it was the universe saying, 'Okay, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating 'blankie'. Then we'll see how much you do truly love yourself." The star revealed she spent a week partaking in a self-growth programme at The Hoffman Institute in early January, adding: "There are a lot of people who are self-medicating through validation in audiences, through substances, through continually running away from their realities denial, withdrawal. I did that for a long, long time too."

Katy's fans were quick to send her messages of support, with one writing: "It's time for her to veer away from what the GP likes. Chasing charts can be blinding and exhausting, it won't make you grow. She already had a taste of chart success she should start experimenting and do what she wants as an artist." Missy Elliot also posted about the interview, writing: "This happens with a lot of artist who have huge success & I pray for @katyperry so that she may know that she is loved. I pray for her to have peace & strength & happiness."

