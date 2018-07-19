Richard Bacon reunited with his children after coming out of coma - see the sweet photo The former Blue Peter star has been discharged from hospital

Richard Bacon was reunited with his children in hospital, 12 days after he fell ill on a flight. The former Blue Peter presenter took to his Instagram page to share a story of himself with little Arthur and Ivy as he prepared to leave Lewisham hospital. The post comes shortly after Richard was hospitalised for contracting a chest infection whilst travelling back to the UK from the US. "Final day visitors. Kept them away when on Life Support. Not my best look," he wrote alongside the picture.

Richard Bacon was reunited with his children

The British TV personality went on to reveal that he was ready to leave his hospital bed as he thanked the NHS. "Cleared for take-off. Gone within the hour (I'll be leaving two weeks almost to the minute after I arrived)," he shared. "I don't know whether I see this as the bed I nearly died in or the bed that saved my life. Either way. I won't miss it. But I will miss the 50 staff of Lewisham Hospital who definitely saved my life. Every. Single. One. Of. Them. #VivaTheNHS."

The day before, Richard paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Rebecca, in an emotional message after learning he fell into a coma for "nine or ten nights". He said "Today should be the last full day in hospital (unless I decide to walk home through Lewisham). Every facet of my life would be worse without Rebecca in it. How will I ever thank her?" The TV star added: "I was in a coma for nine or ten nights total (I just learned). That's a lot of staring at your husband and his pipes. And a lot of worry."

The TV star contracted a chest infection

Richard and Rebecca have been married since 2008, and are proud parents to two children. The father-of-two, who resides in Los Angeles, was taken ill on a flight from the US earlier this month with suspected pneumonia. After his condition worsened, hospital staff put him into a coma before he woke up on Friday.Fellow Blue Peter alumnus, Simon Thomas, recently took to Twitter to send Richard his well-wishes, saying: "Wishing @richardpbacon every good wish and prayers that he pulls through this. God Bless mate. You’re a good man."

