Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic reveals mental struggles in honest open letter

Novak Djokovic has opened up about the mental struggles he had to overcome to win this year's Wimbledon. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the tennis star published an open letter, in which he detailed the difficulty of claiming his fourth Wimbledon title. The post highlighted his injured right elbow, which required surgery and forced him to stop playing tennis in 2017. "In 2017, the injury of my right elbow was so severe that I was forced to be out from the Tour for 6 months," he shared. "Injury was one of the issues, the other big one was any motivation. I didn't have problems to practice and to enjoy the tennis court but I had mental hurdles when I had to compete. One day I will share more in depth what kind of challenges I had to face and how I felt."

He added: "I have always respected people that share their most vulnerable moments as their turning points in finding true strength that inspires so many people. I was vulnerable so many times in the last few years. And I am still vulnerable. I am not ashamed of it. In contrary, it makes me more true to myself and others. It allows me to get closer to people. It allows me to 'dig deep' and analyze what is truly happening inside of me. When I find that out, I am able to create a strategy to overcome this occurring issue and move on as a stronger, wiser, happier human being.

Novak, 31, beat Kevin Anderson in straight sets last weekend. Addressing his friends and family, the sports star described the achievement as the best in his career. "The feeling of having my son in my wife’s arms at the trophy ceremony in the Players box was the most wonderful sensation I have had at any tournament that I have ever won in my career," he shared. "When I became a father, one of my biggest dreams was to have my children present at the stands while I am playing. Let alone winning trophies. That dream came true several days ago.

"Everyone keeps on asking me to describe the feeling. I have said it is unforgettable, special, fulfilling, wonderful, joyful. But most of all, it is Magical! When I thought that moment could not get any better, he shouted 'Daddy, Daddy!' That's when I completely melted. Overwhelmed with emotions. Happy and joyful beyond belief. I am so GRATEFUL to have experienced that."

The professional tennis player married wife Jelena in 2014. The couple are proud parents to two children, three-year-old Stefan and baby Tara, who was born in September. "When I became father and husband, my 'world' evolved," the star added. "It didn’t change, it evolved into something more beautiful. Of course, more responsibilities add up but at the end of the day, it unlocks a new dimension of Love and Energy inside of you that you never knew existed. And the biggest gift that you receive from God is the enhanced feeling of empathy, compassion and devotion to your kids.

"But it's not all clear once you become a father. It takes learning and openness to reach that 'golden balance' in Life which everyone is in pursuit for. For me it was balance between tennis, priorities and family. My wife was so helpful and supportive all the way since she gave birth to both Stefan and Tara. She always took time to discuss whatever bothered me and to help me find a way where I can feel like I am giving my best at home with kids and her and at the tennis court."

