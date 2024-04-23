Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are joined by their glamorous wives as they are honoured at sports awards

It was a big night in the sporting world, with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal receiving awards at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid on Monday.
At the glittering ceremony, Novak - who was joined by his wife Jelena - was crowned Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for a record-equalling fifth time while the Rafael Nadal Foundation received the Laureus Sport for Good Award.
Novak and Jelena Djokovic
The world No. 1 tennis star looked handsome in a black tuxedo with satin lapels and a matching bow tie.
His wife Jelena coordinated with him, keeping things classic with a stunning black strapless dress which boasted a flared skirt and pockets. She amped up the glamour with a bold diamond necklace and drop-down earrings.
Jude Bellingham
England and Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham lifted the Breakthrough prize – the award comes at an exciting time for the Birmingham-born player, who is also now the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or.
If he wins, the 20-year-old will become the first English winner since Michael Owen in 2001.
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur
Tennis couple Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur looked loved-up as they attended the star-studded awards. Katie, 27, turned heads in a glitzy black gown while her Australian beau Alex, 25, looked smart in a black and white tux.
Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello
Nadal, who recently announced he will take part in this year's Laver Cup, was accompanied on stage by his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, who also works at his foundation.
"Thank you very much for this award, it's an honour for us to be here," she told the audience. "As Nelson Mandela said, the sport has the power to change the world and we believe in these words so we have been working since 2010 with this idea. It's not only physical activity, it's about education, it's about integration, and about social change."
Boris Becker and Lilian De Carvalho
Boris Becker and his fiancée Lilian De Carvalho were dressed to impress with the former tennis champion rocking a black suit which he teamed with a matching tie and crisp white shirt while Lilian stunned in a backless halterneck gown.
Carlos Alcaraz
The Spanish tennis star was on hand to present Jude Bellingham with Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award having won the same award last year. He happily posed for photos on the red carpet.
Aitana Bonmatí
It was a special night for Aitana who walked on stage twice – she became the first footballer to win the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year trophy and also represented the Spain team which won the 2023 Women's World Cup.
"It is humbling to see the list of previous winners of this award," she said. "From Serena Williams to Simone Biles, Lindsey Vonn, Naomi Osaka and last year's winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, they are all incredible athletes who have not only excelled in their chosen sports, but been incredible role models for younger generations of young women and girls.
"As the first women’s team to win the Laureus, we are proud of our status as pioneers and as a group we are as committed to equality and representation as we are to what we do on the football pitch."