Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are joined by their glamorous wives as they are honoured at sports awards

It was a special night for Aitana who walked on stage twice – she became the first footballer to win the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year trophy and also represented the Spain team which won the 2023 Women's World Cup.



"It is humbling to see the list of previous winners of this award," she said. "From Serena Williams to Simone Biles, Lindsey Vonn, Naomi Osaka and last year's winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, they are all incredible athletes who have not only excelled in their chosen sports, but been incredible role models for younger generations of young women and girls.

"As the first women’s team to win the Laureus, we are proud of our status as pioneers and as a group we are as committed to equality and representation as we are to what we do on the football pitch."



