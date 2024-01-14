Meet the Australian Open partners! Find out who will be cheering on the tennis stars

Novak Djokovic tends to have his wife Jelena supporting him from the sidelines. The couple married in July 2014, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The big day took place just a few days after Novak scored his second Wimbledon title. Jelena, who runs the Novak Foundation, said of laying eyes on her groom for the first time: "I was seeing him through tears and immediately started crying when I saw him.



"I was just so happy and probably being pregnant makes it quite difficult to control the emotions. I am so blessed to have him in my life. I couldn't ask for a better partner than him." The couple are now parents to son Stefan, six, and daughter Tara, three.



The past 12 months have been amazing for the Serbian player, who won the Australian Open, French Open and US Open titles as well as clinching victory in the ATP Finals. On social media, Novak was quick to pay tribute to his wife, writing: "What an amazing season this has been. Forever grateful to my wife for being the best mother I could ask for to our kids, while I was making history of the sport. Her support and love that I have been feeling from my family made this historic season possible.



"I would like to congratulate and thank my team for their dedication and efforts. Another very successful year for the team in the books. We will remember this one forever. So many memorable moments that sent chills down our spines. Journey continues in 2024. Looking forward to what’s coming up. Onwards and upwards."

