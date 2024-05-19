Gemma Atkinson showcases super-toned arms in body-gliding dress - and fans are stunned

Gemma Atkinson floored fans at the weekend as she showcased her phenomenal physique in a gorgeous maxi dress.
Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly contestant, who shares two children with her fiance Gorka Marquez, uploaded a recent snapshot of herself holding her four-year-old daughter, Mia.
The Hits radio host looked flawless in the picture rocking a timeless, ribbed black maxi dress complete with a scooped neckline. She wore her honeyed blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style, and accessorised with a simple gold pendant for a touch of glamour.
Gemma was joined by her daughter Mia who looked beyond precious dressed in a vibrant pink and red gingham top and matching trousers. The mother-daughter duo looked so sweet in the photos as they posed together inside The Stretford End ahead of a big game.
While Gemma and Mia's bond sparked a flurry of sweet comments, it was Gemma's incredibly toned arms that garnered the most attention.
Floored by her gym-honed appearance, one follower gushed: "Your arms and shoulders look AMAZING!" while a second wrote: "Them biceps tho" and a third added: "You look amazing. Please share your training plan. I need some arms like that!!!!"
Gemma has been a fan of strength training for more than ten years. The star, who has her very own home gym, frequently shares candid updates about her progress on social media.
Back in 2020, she shared: "Before and after I started strength training. Same happy me 10 years apart! I've always been happy in my own skin even though my shape has clearly changed in these pictures, I was happy in both.
"Obviously the physical difference is clear to see, I got me some biceps. But the main difference, the most important difference between them, you can’t see. Although I didn't see it at the time, in the first picture I was far from healthy."
The TV star continued: "I was tired a lot, eating a lot of fast food or skipping meals, regular nights out on Friday & Saturdays followed by the hangover and junk food Sundays, my skin was having regular breakouts, I was bloated a lot, wasn't sleeping great and at the time, I just thought it was normal."
She finished by adding: "My skin is better, my sleep is better, I have more energy, I'm physically and mentally stronger which puts me in a great headspace to be the best mum and partner I can be."
Gemma has also defended her decision to work out in her home gym with her daughter Mia, saying: "I actually enjoy Mia watching me exercise. It's fun and so many people have said to me, 'children don't really do what you say, they do what you do.'"