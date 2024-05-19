Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gemma Atkinson showcases super-toned arms in body-gliding dress - and fans are stunned
Gemma Atkinson showcases super-toned arms in body-gliding dress - and fans are stunned

The former Hollyoaks actress shares two children with her fiance Gorka Marquez

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Gemma Atkinson floored fans at the weekend as she showcased her phenomenal physique in a gorgeous maxi dress.

Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly contestant, who shares two children with her fiance Gorka Marquez, uploaded a recent snapshot of herself holding her four-year-old daughter, Mia.

mother crouching down for selfie with daughter© Instagram
Gemma was all smiles as she enjoyed an outing with her daughter Mia

The Hits radio host looked flawless in the picture rocking a timeless, ribbed black maxi dress complete with a scooped neckline. She wore her honeyed blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style, and accessorised with a simple gold pendant for a touch of glamour.

Gemma was joined by her daughter Mia who looked beyond precious dressed in a vibrant pink and red gingham top and matching trousers. The mother-daughter duo looked so sweet in the photos as they posed together inside The Stretford End ahead of a big game.

mother holding daugther at stadium © Instagram
The mother-of-two stunned fans with her incredible biceps

While Gemma and Mia's bond sparked a flurry of sweet comments, it was Gemma's incredibly toned arms that garnered the most attention.

Floored by her gym-honed appearance, one follower gushed: "Your arms and shoulders look AMAZING!" while a second wrote: "Them biceps tho" and a third added: "You look amazing. Please share your training plan. I need some arms like that!!!!"

Gemma has been a fan of strength training for more than ten years. The star, who has her very own home gym, frequently shares candid updates about her progress on social media.

woman lifting kettle bell at home gym © Instagram
The radio presenter shares regular workout content on her social media

Back in 2020, she shared: "Before and after I started strength training. Same happy me 10 years apart! I've always been happy in my own skin even though my shape has clearly changed in these pictures, I was happy in both.

woman sipping drink outside in gym gear© Instagram
Gemma lives in Manchester with Gorka and their two children

"Obviously the physical difference is clear to see, I got me some biceps. But the main difference, the most important difference between them, you can’t see. Although I didn't see it at the time, in the first picture I was far from healthy."

The TV star continued: "I was tired a lot, eating a lot of fast food or skipping meals, regular nights out on Friday & Saturdays followed by the hangover and junk food Sundays, my skin was having regular breakouts, I was bloated a lot, wasn't sleeping great and at the time, I just thought it was normal."

She finished by adding: "My skin is better, my sleep is better, I have more energy, I'm physically and mentally stronger which puts me in a great headspace to be the best mum and partner I can be."

family of four posing outside in summer outfits © Instagram
Gemma and Gorka are doting parents to Mia and Thiago

Gemma has also defended her decision to work out in her home gym with her daughter Mia, saying: "I actually enjoy Mia watching me exercise. It's fun and so many people have said to me, 'children don't really do what you say, they do what you do.'"

