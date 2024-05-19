Gemma Atkinson showcases super-toned arms in body-gliding dress - and fans are stunned

Gemma Atkinson floored fans at the weekend as she showcased her phenomenal physique in a gorgeous maxi dress.

Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly contestant, who shares two children with her fiance Gorka Marquez, uploaded a recent snapshot of herself holding her four-year-old daughter, Mia.

© Instagram Gemma was all smiles as she enjoyed an outing with her daughter Mia

The Hits radio host looked flawless in the picture rocking a timeless, ribbed black maxi dress complete with a scooped neckline. She wore her honeyed blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style, and accessorised with a simple gold pendant for a touch of glamour.

Gemma was joined by her daughter Mia who looked beyond precious dressed in a vibrant pink and red gingham top and matching trousers. The mother-daughter duo looked so sweet in the photos as they posed together inside The Stretford End ahead of a big game.

© Instagram The mother-of-two stunned fans with her incredible biceps

While Gemma and Mia's bond sparked a flurry of sweet comments, it was Gemma's incredibly toned arms that garnered the most attention.

Floored by her gym-honed appearance, one follower gushed: "Your arms and shoulders look AMAZING!" while a second wrote: "Them biceps tho" and a third added: "You look amazing. Please share your training plan. I need some arms like that!!!!"

Gemma has been a fan of strength training for more than ten years. The star, who has her very own home gym, frequently shares candid updates about her progress on social media.

© Instagram The radio presenter shares regular workout content on her social media

Back in 2020, she shared: "Before and after I started strength training. Same happy me 10 years apart! I've always been happy in my own skin even though my shape has clearly changed in these pictures, I was happy in both.

© Instagram Gemma lives in Manchester with Gorka and their two children

"Obviously the physical difference is clear to see, I got me some biceps. But the main difference, the most important difference between them, you can’t see. Although I didn't see it at the time, in the first picture I was far from healthy."

The TV star continued: "I was tired a lot, eating a lot of fast food or skipping meals, regular nights out on Friday & Saturdays followed by the hangover and junk food Sundays, my skin was having regular breakouts, I was bloated a lot, wasn't sleeping great and at the time, I just thought it was normal."

She finished by adding: "My skin is better, my sleep is better, I have more energy, I'm physically and mentally stronger which puts me in a great headspace to be the best mum and partner I can be."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are doting parents to Mia and Thiago

Gemma has also defended her decision to work out in her home gym with her daughter Mia, saying: "I actually enjoy Mia watching me exercise. It's fun and so many people have said to me, 'children don't really do what you say, they do what you do.'"