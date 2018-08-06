Loose Women's Kaye Adams reveals devastating family death The TV personality was met with condolences from her fans

Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal the sad news that her mum Cathie had passed away. The 55-year-old used the social media platform to thank the NHS for their support and care while her mum was in hospital, writing: "We are forever indebted to the wonderful staff of Ward A22 @NHSForthValley who cared for our mum Cathie before she passed away on July 29th. They gave us comfort at a time of desolation and, for that, we are grateful." Kaye's followers were quick to send their condolences following the sad news. One wrote: "Oh Kaye, I am so sad to hear that your beloved mother passed away. I hope you are surrounded by love during this incredibly sad time. May your sweet mother rest in peace." Another added: "Thinking of you @kayeadams and family so sorry for your loss."

Kaye Adams revealed her mum had died on Twitter

Tragically, Kaye lost her dad Duncan to dementia just over a year ago. Her father passed away last February after battling the illness, and the mother-of-two paid a heartfelt tribute to him on her joint Facebook page, which she shares with fellow Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha. She revealed that he had passed away suddenly, and that he was the "finest of men," who was "always ready to laugh." Kaye added: "I shall miss him more than words can say and if you see me on TV or radio 'being me', don’t be fooled. I will be 'being me' with a broken heart."

The Loose Women panellist sadly lost her dad just over a year ago

Kaye's devastating news follows her own health scare earlier in the year. In April, she revealed that she was worried that she had found a lump in her breast, which convinced her that she had breast cancer. She told her followers on Facebook that as a result of her anxiety, she had been to the doctors regularly to get a check-up because she didn’t trust herself, adding that while she was thankful that she was told she had nothing to worry about, she realised that being too cautious was to her detriment. She went on to explain that the doctor had told her: "We do have people in here who are constantly checking, checking, checking, checking and if you check hard enough you are going to find something."

