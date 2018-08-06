Gordon Ramsay mourns tragic death The celebrity chef revealed the sad news on social media

Gordon Ramsay took to social media on Monday to pay his respects following the sad news that his friend and former mentor, celebrity chef Joël Robuchon had passed away at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer. The father-of-four posted a photo of the pair together on Instagram, and wrote: "We've lost The God Father of Michelin, the most decorated chef in the world. He kept us all on our toes! Even when we were sleeping! Merci chef, God bless." Throughout his career, Joël was awarded 32 Michelin stars, and was named as one of France's best craftsmen. Tributes soon came in from Gordon's followers, with one writing: "Very sad day, a great chef is gone," while another reminisced: "Amazing chef, was lucky enough to enjoy his creations! Rest in peace." A third added: "RIP chef, another great loss to the culinary community."

Gordon Ramsay paid tribute to Joël Robuchon on social media following his death

MORE: Gordon Ramsay shows off incredible body transformation following weight loss

Joël certainly had an incredible influence on Gordon, who has had an impressive culinary career himself. The celebrity chef recently gave advice to students wishing to follow in the same career path in the future, revealing that they should be fearless. Speaking in New York, he said: " "I didn’t do well at school but I did well at cooking. And so I’m grateful for the way I was pushed and I think pushing yourself from 11 is important. Kids being made to feel inadequate because they can’t study algebra, or they don’t understand how to spell Czechoslovakia by the time they’re 10 is dreadful. Cooking is a great way of experimenting and developing a character. And cooking with no fear is amazing. Baking is chemistry, so forget physics at school."

Gordon's career has had a big influence on his youngest daughter

READ: Gordon Ramsay has announced some very exciting news

Gordon's career has also had an influence on his youngest daughter Matilda. The 16-year-old has already fronted a successful children's TV show – Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch - which focuses on her and her famous family during their summer holidays in LA, all while Tilly cooks up her favourite recipes for them to enjoy. Tilly has also made several appearance on This Morning alongside her famous dad, and released a cook book – Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover – in 2017.

Loading the player...

Stars gone too soon