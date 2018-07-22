Loose Women's Carol McGiffin reveals some very happy news Carol has been engaged to Mark Cassidy since 2008

Carol McGiffin recently returned to Loose Women after a five-year absence, and she now has even more to celebrate! The TV presenter took to Twitter this week to tell her fans that she and her fiancé Mark Cassidy were soon going to be marking their ten-year anniversary. What's more, the loved-up couple are currently on holiday in Mallorca. Carol shared a photo of the pair during the trip, and captioned it: "Celebrating 10 years together (in a few weeks) with our 10th visit to our second favourite city in the world #Palma #Mallorca @cassola21." Fans were quick to congratulate them, with one writing: "Congratulations guys, lots of love," while another said: "10 year! Where has time gone? Congratulations!" A third added: "Happy anniversary. I still remember when it was announced in Loose Women!"

Carol McGiffin and Mark Cassidy have been going out for 10 years

Although they have been engaged since 2008, Carol and Mark have been in no rush to get married, although last year, the 58-year-old told Best magazine that they were hoping to tie the knot in 2018. Responding to reports at the time that her wedding had been called off, Carol told the publication in 2017: "Of course [the wedding is still on]! It’s definitely going to happen next year. Although, to be fair, I have said that for the last five or six years. Look seriously, it’s important to us – we’ve lost family this year, and that cemented that we want to be together and married."

Carol recently returned to Loose Women

Carol made her Loose Women comeback at the beginning of July, and surprised the panel and audience by unveiling the results of her facelift. The star revealed that she underwent the procedure because she wanted to feel more confident. "My face just didn't match with what's going on in my head. I felt like my cancer and the treatments had aged me a lot. I started to feel there was no point in trying to look 'nice'. I'd avoid make-up, I thought it would just highlight nooks and crannies. Now I feel good," she said.