Kirstie Allsopp reveals she'll leave £16m fortune to sons – but on one condition

Kirstie Allsopp has revealed that she plans to leave her £16million fortune to her children, but only if they each get a job. The Location, Location, Location star is a mum to two young boys – Bay Atlas, 12, and Oscar Hercules, nine – and wants to offer them money so they are able to pursue their dreams and "do what they like".

The 46-year-old, who shares her sons with property tycoon Ben Andersen, told Prima: "Ben and I have been fortunate to make a considerable amount of money and I want my children not to have to do that." She explained: "If they want to be a teacher, midwife or research scientist, I want them to be able to do that. The privilege of the money we've earned is that the kids can do what they like."

However, Kirstie insisted she wouldn't give them a penny if they didn't work. "I'd be thrilled if they lived nearby, teaching at a local school while I looked after their children – that's my dream scenario," she said. "I hope the fact that they're OK [financially] gives them freedom to do good things."

Kirstie's decision goes against what a number of other celebrity parents have said, including Simon Cowell and Sir Elton John, who said that he wouldn't want his two sons to have too much money as it would "ruin their life".

And while she's happy to help her children out financially when they're older, Kirstie recently confessed that she often travels in business class while her children are seated in economy. Explaining her reasoning, Kirstie told The Sun: "Club Class should be a huge treat you've worked hard for. If kids get used to it, what do they have to work towards? It seems like an absurd waste of money and very spoiling."

The TV presenter added: "If I'm going to spend money, it's on the holiday itself rather than the flights." The doting mum did add that when her children were younger, they would sit together, and that it is only now that they are old enough to sit alone that they do.