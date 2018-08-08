BBC Radio presenter Vicki Archer passes away aged 41 Vicki Archer's friends and colleagues paid tribute to her on Twitter

Vicki Archer, a radio presenter for BBC Radio Shropshire, has sadly passed away suddenly at the age of 41. The mum had been presenting the afternoon drive time show with her co-host, Adam Green, since 2010. She also worked as a voiceover artist. Vicki's family released a statement which read: "Vicki was a much loved daughter and mother as well as being an extremely talented broadcaster. We are still coming to terms with her tragic loss so would ask that people respect our privacy and leave us alone to grieve as a family."

BBC's head of regional programmes for the West Midlands, David Jennings, said: "We are heartbroken at Vicki's death. Everyone here at Radio Shropshire respected her as a great presenter and journalist, but so much more than that we loved the sense of fun she brought to her shows and the station. Her loss leaves a huge void. Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time." Her friends and colleagues also took to Twitter to pay tribute to her, with Alex Seftel writing a tribute to her, with a caption that read: "Some thoughts after hearing incredibly sad news regarding a friend & ex-@BBCShropshire colleague Vicki Archer. Vicki was great at showing everyone she cared & appreciated them so I'd love us all to do the same. Radio Shrops is full of wonderful people who are in my thoughts."

Vicki had recently asked her Twitter followers for ideas on how to spend her time while her children were away on holiday, writing: "HELP PLEASE Children are away for 5 days on holiday. #homealone suggestions? Free every morning and evening so adventurous, exciting, different, indulgent or just gorgeous? This morning after voiceovers I'm piloxing. No idea either. Cross between boxing, dance and hip hop haha."