Pointless star Alexander Armstrong makes Wimbledon appearance with rarely-seen son Rex

Pointless host Alexander Armstrong joined the stars in the coveted royal box on Monday for day one of the hotly-anticipated Wimbledon tournament.

The occasion was a family affair, with the 54-year-old's teenage son, Rex, 17, making an ultra-rare appearance alongside his famous father.

© Getty Images The father-son duo were all smiles alongside Andrew Levitas and Katherine Jenkins

Dressed to impress, Alexander looked dapper in a stone-hued linen suit and a duck egg blue shirt, whilst Rex, who towered over his father, rocked a smart navy suit, a blush pink shirt and a pastel blue tie.

In photographs taken during the sporting action, the father-son duo appeared in high spirits as they shared a laugh and mingled with fellow guests.

© Getty Images Rex towered over his father as they soaked up some sporting action from the royal box

Also in the royal box were former England captain David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough, Floella Benjamin, musician Jamie Cullum and Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins.

Alexander shares Rex and three other sons with his wife Hannah Bronwen Snow. While the couple tend to keep their family life out of the spotlight, Alexander has occasionally shared glimpses into his fatherhood journey.

During a 2017 interview with The Guardian, he said: "Fatherhood is lovely but there is this slightly shocking moment when you realise it is not something you just wear and take off.

© Getty Images Alexander is best known for hosting quiz show Pointless alongside Richard Osman

"With your first child, you do perhaps go into it thinking, 'Yeah, this is a job you can clock in and clock out of,' but at about three weeks in, you suddenly realise it's not like that."

He added: "Family means everything to me and it is the reason why I do everything, and it, rather than my career, is my priority, and one serves the other. That was the crucial change in my life when we had children because, up to that point, my priority was very much my career. And I am now aware that one funds the other and so it is a tricky balance."

Alexander's marriage to Hannah

Alexander and Hannah have been married for more than 20 years, with the pair tying the knot back in 2003. Hannah is a stay-at-home mum to their four children and is the sister to journalist and famed food blogger Esther Walker.

© Getty Images Alexander with his wife, Hannah

During a chat with HELLO! in March, the quiz host shared: "It's gone past in the twinkling of an eye. Music is a wonderful, shared love of ours and has been from the beginning of our relationship.

"I've just got better at not always putting on my music first thing in the morning!"