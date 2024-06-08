Exclusive: Princess Eugenie's 'date' to the Duke of Westminster's wedding revealed while husband Jack stayed home with kids

Royal fans will have noticed that the Princess' husband, Jack Brooksbank, was absent from the Chester nuptials, but that doesn't mean she was entirely date-less for the high society affair.
A source told HELLO! that Eugenie confessed to 'fifth-wheeling' four of her close friends on the big day. "The Princess joked that she was her friends' 'fifth wheel' whilst enjoying a drink at the bar the night before the wedding. It was so funny to hear her using slang just like us.
"She was incredibly normal and chatty and was even drinking beer out of the bottle. She also enjoyed a pint of Guinness - can you believe it?"
Eugenie was joined by her royal cousin Prince William, who was one of the Duke's ushers, at the glamorous event, dubbed the wedding of the year.
The royal duo joined guests inside Chester Cathedral where the Duke and his bride, Olivia Henson, said "I do".
Following the service, which saw hundreds of Chester locals take to the streets to witness the occasion, the newlyweds and their friends and family headed to the Duke's family estate, Eaton Hall for a lavish wedding reception.
LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast
The wedding cake
The day couldn't have been more exciting, and just hours before HELLO! caught up Krum Gelato, one of the three businesses commissioned by the Duke to give out free ice cream during the service.
Not only did he tell us all about the preparations before the wedding, but he also revealed the flavour of the couple's wedding cake.
"To give an homage to the couple, I personally asked if the detail of the wedding reception could be disclosed," Fabrizio told us. "And we have been told that there is a lemon theme with the wedding cake. So, we are making a very special lemon sorbet made with special Italian lemons that will be served tomorrow."
DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE
Meet the Duke of Westminster
Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster
He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor
He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25
The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016
He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire
Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University
His staggering net worth
Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion
He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation
Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia
Other facts
He is known as Hughie among friends
Owns half of Mayfair
The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions
He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust
Whilst other details of the reception have been kept under wraps, HELLO! was given a special inside glimpse into a number of the spectacular details of the post-wedding party.
More from the wedding of the year
These included a delicious feast, an epic fireworks display and an impeccable live orchestra. To read all about the inside details of the lavish reception, see here.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.