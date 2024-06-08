Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Exclusive: Princess Eugenie's 'date' to the Duke of Westminster's wedding revealed while husband Jack stayed home with kids
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Exclusive: Princess Eugenie's 'date' to the Duke of Westminster's wedding revealed while husband Jack stayed home with kids

Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter attended the service in Chester without her family…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Eugenie, 34,  was a vision when she stepped out at the Duke and Duchess of Westminster's wedding on Friday in Cheshire. 

Royal fans will have noticed that the Princess' husband, Jack Brooksbank, was absent from the Chester nuptials, but that doesn't mean she was entirely date-less for the high society affair. 

The Princess was all smiles as she attended alongside a friend© James Whatling
Eugenie said she would be the 'fifth wheel' to her four friends

A source told HELLO! that Eugenie confessed to 'fifth-wheeling' four of her close friends on the big day. "The Princess joked that she was her friends' 'fifth wheel' whilst enjoying a drink at the bar the night before the wedding. It was so funny to hear her using slang just like us. 

"She was incredibly normal and chatty and was even drinking beer out of the bottle. She also enjoyed a pint of Guinness - can you believe it?"

Eugenie was joined by her royal cousin Prince William, who was one of the Duke's ushers, at the glamorous event, dubbed the wedding of the year. 

Prince of Wales waves to crowds as he arrives for the wedding of the Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral© Mark Stewart
Prince William was one of the Duke's ushers

The royal duo joined guests inside Chester Cathedral where the Duke and his bride, Olivia Henson, said "I do". 

Following the service, which saw hundreds of Chester locals take to the streets to witness the occasion, the newlyweds and their friends and family headed to the Duke's family estate, Eaton Hall for a lavish wedding reception. 

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

The wedding cake 

The day couldn't have been more exciting, and just hours before HELLO! caught up Krum Gelato, one of the three businesses commissioned by the Duke to give out free ice cream during the service.

Not only did he tell us all about the preparations before the wedding, but he also revealed the flavour of the couple's wedding cake. 

Hugh Grosvenor kissing his new wife Olivia Henson© Samir Hussein
The happy couple tied the knot at Chester Cathedral in Cheshire

"To give an homage to the couple, I personally asked if the detail of the wedding reception could be disclosed," Fabrizio told us. "And we have been told that there is a lemon theme with the wedding cake. So, we are making a very special lemon sorbet made with special Italian lemons that will be served tomorrow."

DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE

Meet the Duke of Westminster​​​​

Duke of Westminster speaking at Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre© Getty
  •  Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster
  • He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor
  • He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25
  • The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016
  • He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire
  • Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University

His staggering net worth

  • Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion
  • He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation 
  • Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia

Other facts

  • He is known as Hughie among friends
  • Owns half of Mayfair
  • The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions
  • He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

Whilst other details of the reception have been kept under wraps, HELLO! was given a special inside glimpse into a number of the spectacular details of the post-wedding party.

These included a delicious feast, an epic fireworks display and an impeccable live orchestra. To read all about the inside details of the lavish reception, see here.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more