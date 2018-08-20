Jason Donovan is a proud dad as he poses with his lookalike daughter Jemma The former Neighbours star shares three children with his wife Angela Malloch

Jason Donovan is a doting dad-of-three, and he couldn’t have been prouder of his eldest daughter Jemma, 18, after the teenager received her A-Level results last week. Jason revealed to his followers on social media just how hard she had worked for them in a poignant Instagram post. The former Neighbours star shared a sweet photo of the pair at their family home, and wrote besides it: "A dream doesn’t become reality through magic it takes sweat determination and hard work. You smashed it today @jemma_donovanwith your A level results. Beyond our expectations. So pleased for you. You deserve all the success in the world. Living the dream ..... love you soooooo much. Go for it !!!! #prouddad xxxxx."

Jason Donovan and his lookalike daughter Jemma

The Australian-born actor shares his three children with his wife Angela Malloch. The couple are also the proud parents of son Zac, 17 – an aspiring photographer – and daughter Molly, seven. Jason – who has battled drug addiction in the past – has previously admitted that he hopes his children learn from his mistakes. "My kids are very aware of what I've done in my life, or rather what I shouldn't have done," he said. "You can only lead by example, I educate my children to hopefully make the right choices. If they don't I will support them along the way. I just hope that what they've seen through me, they can learn to take the good bits and hopefully looks back at the bad bits. No life is perfect."

Jason and his wife Angela with two of their three children

Jason and Angela have been together since 1998, and were married in a romantic ceremony in Bali in 2008. Bali is a place that is close to the family's heart, and the entire family took a trip there at the beginning of the month. Jason documented their travels on social media, posting pictures of their luxurious beach resort, as well as a cute couple's selfie of him and Angela relaxing at their hotel.

