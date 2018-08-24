Kim Cattrall shares rare picture of boyfriend Kim Cattrall spent her birthday with her boyfriend, Russell

Kim Cattrall celebrated her birthday by sharing a snap of herself spending the day with her partner, public speaking coach Russell Thomas. Taking the Instagram, the former Sex and the City actress posted a photo of the pair enjoying a walk together, and wrote: "Spending your B'Day with the one you love... Thank you all for such a happy & delicious day." Fans were quick to praise the lovely picture, with one writing: "Hope you had a fab day. You look as fabulous as you did in Mannequin," while another added: "Happy belated birthday Kim. You're so beautiful!"

The 61-year-old has had a difficult year after tragically losing her younger brother, Christopher, in February. Confirming the sad news after he had gone missing for several days, Kim told fans on social media: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall." She recently paid tribute to him with a throwback photo of herself holding him as a baby, and another of her family 'saying goodbye' to him on a lake. She captioned the album: "The day Chris came home (1963) & the day we said goodbye. (2018) RIP x #LittleBrother."

While grieving, Kim became embroiled in a feud with her former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, after the SATC actress sent her condolences on Instagram. Posting a message which read: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," she wrote: "My mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

