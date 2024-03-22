Fern Britton breaks down in tears as she is reunited with her daughter inside the CBB house

Fern Britton was in floods of tears when her daughter Winnie entered the Celebrity Big Brother house ahead of the final.

In emotional scenes, aired on Thursday, the mother-and-daughter duo hugged each other with 22-year-old Winnie wiping tears from the TV star's face.

© Shutterstock for Big Brother Fern Britton has made it into the Celebrity Big Brother final

"You've done so well," Winnie encouragingly told her mum. "The cats are fine, they miss you, I've had lots of Barbara, lots of paws to the face. We're all so proud of you. I've been watching everyday, me and Susie have been coming to the evictions. We've been so proud of you."

Fern, who shares her daughter Winnie with ex-husband Phil Vickery, went on to ask: "Have you really?" And everything is alright at home?" To which, her youngest child replied: "You're doing so well." Watch the moment below…

WATCH: Fern Britton breaks down in tears as she reunites with her daughter in the CBB house

"Have I done anything to embarrass you?" Fern later asked. Winnie then reassured her: "You've done nothing embarrassing yet, there's time. I'm impressed you haven't snored." She added: "Even if you don't win mum, you've done amazing."

On Friday night's final, viewers will see This Morning star Fern, Louis Walsh, David Potts, Nikita Kuzmin and Colson Smith be crowned one of the winners.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Fern shares daughter Winnie with ex-husband Phil Vickery

During her time on the series, Fern opened up to her housemates – including what life has been like post-divorce in an unexpected moment with X Factor's Louis.

"I'm ready to slow down, like you, I've been working solidly since I was 20," Fern, 66, confessed to Louis, who agreed and said: "You realise what life is, and realise, 'Why haven't I done this before? Why didn't I go there? Why didn't I do that?'"

The 71-year-old added: "Fern, if you pick the right person you'll have great fun, you might fall in love." However, Fern replied: "I don't want to fall in love again…"

Fern, who shot to fame hosting nineties cooking show Ready Steady Cook and This Morning, has been married twice. She is a mum-of-four, sharing her eldest three children twins Harry and Jack, 29, and Grace, 26, with her former husband Clive Jones.

The TV star married celebrity chef Phil in 2000 and they went on to welcome their daughter Winnie in 2001. The couple announced their separation early in 2020, after 20 years of marriage.