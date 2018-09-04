Saturday Kitchen chef Rachel Allen admits she's devastated as son is arrested on drugs charges 18-year-old Joshua has admitted the offences

Saturday Kitchen chef Rachel Allen has released a statement following her 18-year-old son Joshua's arrest in connection with drugs offences, revealing her family are devastated at what happened. The Irish Mirror has reported that £27,000 worth of illegal drugs were found in his possession after police raided a home in County Cork. Rachel confirmed: "We are making a statement in response to, and hopefully to alleviate, the frenzy of enquiry and speculation on going in relation to our son Joshua. He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs (marijuana) with intent to supply them to others."

Image: Instagram @rachelallen1

It continued: "He has admitted his guilt immediately and co-operated fully with the Gardaí. A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and when formally charged Joshua will be pleading guilty at the first opportunity. We are absolutely devastated at this turn of events."

MORE: Thousands pile praise on Emma Willis for very frank interview with Roxanne Pallett

Loading the player...

She went on to say that while Joshua will accept the repercussions for his actions, as a family they will support him. "Our son is eighteen years old, has never been in trouble with the Gardaí, and has made a huge mistake, which will have profound consequences for him," she added.

"We do not in any way condone his actions, in fact, we utterly condemn them, but it is not for us to condemn him. We must now try to look after our son and our family, the best way we can. We would ask that the legal process would be allowed to proceed to deal with this matter, without interference, and that we would be allowed to deal with this like any other parents in a similar position."

READ MORE: Chris Evans leaves Radio 2 for competitor station

Rachel is a popular TV chef known particularly for her sweet treats and baking recipes – she has written several successful books and also runs her own restaurant, the very popular Rachel's, in Cork.