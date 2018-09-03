Joe Swash posts rare photo of his son as he goes back to school Joe shares Harry with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous

Joe Swash is a doting dad to 11-year-old son Harry, and rarely shares photos of him on social media. So it was a treat for fans over the weekend when the former EastEnders star posted a series of pictures of the pair spending some quality time together before the start of a brand new school year. And the return to class is particularly special for Harry as he transfers from primary to secondary school. Before the big day, Joe treated Harry to a trip to the hairdressers for a fresh new trim, before taking him ice skating. "Getting my son's hair cut for his first day of his new secondary school! Where has the time gone?" Joe wrote next to a picture of the pair in the salon.

In the past, Joe has admitted that he hasn’t ruled out having more children with his girlfriend Stacey Solomon. The pair have been dating since 2016, and they often spend time together with all their children. Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, and she recently opened up about the possibility of expanding her family with Joe in the future. "I definitely want more children and it does make me broody when I see people have babies," she said on Loose Women. "I've looked at her and been like, 'I want one of those.'"

The former X Factor finalist is also extremely happy in her relationship, and previously spoke to HELLO! about Joe, saying: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky." In September 2016, Joe posted an Instagram picture of the pair, in which he declared his love for Stacey. He wrote in the caption: "I never thought I'd be lucky enough to meet somebody so beautiful. Inside and out. And she's all mine."

