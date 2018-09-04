Thousands pile praise on Emma Willis for very frank interview with Roxanne Pallett – including husband Matt Willis The interview aired on Monday night

Emma Willis has been praised by thousands of Celebrity Big Brother fans after her interview with disgraced star Roxanne Pallett aired on Monday night – showing Emma posing some very direct questions to the actress, who accused fellow housemate Ryan Thomas of assaulting her on the show. The presenter asked: "How can you get something so wrong in your head?" and "Did you ever consider the implications that it would have had on him? Can you imagine if the cameras hadn't been there?" to Roxanne, who earlier that day had given her first interview and apology to Jeremy Vine.

Emma was praised for 'taking no prisoners'

Fans were quick to direct their praise to Emma's Instagram page, where she in fact hasn't yet made reference to the interview. "I just want to commend you on how incredibly well you handled the interview with Roxanne - you're showed the highest level of professionalism and took no prisoners. You are my hero and an absolute legend," one wrote.

Emma's husband, Busted's Matt Willis, also took to Twitter in support of her, simply writing, "Love my wife!!!" to which one follower replied: "Brilliant interview - she took no nonsense and loved to way she ended the interview when Roxanne tried to turn on the tears. Fab job."

Roxanne accused Ryan Thomas of assaulting her

Roxanne caused outrage around the UK when she accused Ryan of repeatedly punching her in the ribs – despite the footage showing an innocent play fighting exchange. Ryan has since said that the accusation had made him feel like a "broken man," but he has been backed up by viewers at home, with the show receiving over 11,000 Ofcom complaints over how it handled the situation. The incident escalated further on Saturday when it was revealed that Roxanne had left the house.

The outpouring of support for Ryan has continued, with girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh also posting her own tributes to him.