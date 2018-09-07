Emma Willis shares hilarious photo from date night gone wrong The TV presenter showed her support for husband Matt Willis

Date night doesn't always go to plan – as Emma Willis' latest photo shows. The TV star has shared a hilarious snap from her evening at the open-air theatre in London, where it ended up chucking it down with rain. Emma pulled a funny face at the camera and pulled her jacket over her head in the Instagram photo captioned: "Date night with the best squad on the planet watching @mattjwillis in #littleshopofhorrors @amandahbowen on camera duty as per... and it pissed down 5 minutes in..."

Emma, who was joined by her stylist Leah Binnall and her hair guru Louis Byrne in the audience, was cheering on her husband Matt, who plays evil dentist Orin in the musical. The mother-of-three was enjoying a night off from parenting duties, showing her support for her husband of ten years. Last month, Emma also attended the show's press night at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, where she was joined by her close friend Giovanna Fletcher, who is married to McFly singer Tom.

Emma reveals how she juggles work:

Loading the player...

Emma and Matt are the proud parents to Isabelle, nine, Ace, six, and two-year-old Trixie. The couple recently celebrated ten years of wedded bliss by renewing their vows at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire, the same venue where they tied the knot in August 2008. And while there is no doubt that Emma and Matt are doting parents, the couple also make sure to spend quality time together.

MORE: Surprise! Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field welcome third baby

Emma cheered on her husband Matt who was performing at the open-air theatre

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan bring glamour to charity gala - all the photos

Matt has previously told HELLO! how he managed to make his wife cry following his sweet romantic gesture on her birthday last year. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.