Emma Willis and husband Matt Willis couldn't look more loved-up on rare night out together

Emma Willis and husband Matt were pictured on a rare night out together in public on Friday – and looked more loved-up than ever in the photographs! Emma headed out to support her partner at the press night for his new show Little Shop of Horrors at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, joined by close friend Giovanna Fletcher. The couple - who renewed their wedding vows with a star-studded party last month - happily cuddled up in front of the cameras at the afterparty, as Matt went to give his wife a kiss. Aw!

Emma and Matt looked incredibly loved-up at the afterparty

The presenter of The Voice took to Instagram to mark the occasion, too, with a sweet selfie of herself and Giovanna. "Date night with this gorgeous babe @mrsgifletcher @mattjwillis #littleshopofhorrors," she wrote.

Giovanna also gave the show a big thumbs up, writing on her own social media page: "A night at the theatre with my gorgeous date @emmawillisofficial to watch Little Shop of Horrors at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Completely bonkers, uplifting, dazzling and full of character! I loved it!! Side note, @mattjwillis has fab legs and knows how to bust some moves!"

Emma and Matt celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary with a romantic vow-renewal ceremony in July, surrounded by their close family and friends. The Busted singer recently opened up about the big day during an interview on Lorraine, telling Christine Lampard: "It was really fun. Stephen Mulhern did the ceremony. It felt like a roasting. I stood there and had the mickey taken out of me for 20 minutes. It was an amazing day."

The couple recently renewed their vows

The celebrations, which took place at Rushton Hall where the couple first tied the knot ten years ago, was attended by the likes of Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin as well as Tom and Giovanna Fletcher. "We just wanted to make it the most fun day possible," he continued. "[The children] loved it. That's what was so special about it. Ace was my best man. It was a really special moment."

