Jools Oliver reveals the sweet activity she does with River after she drops the kids off at school – and it's adorable This is lovely!

Jools Oliver has shared an adorable back-to-school moment with little River, as she revealed the sweet activity she does with her two-year-old after dropping her older children back to school. Posting a happy snap of the toddler to her Instagram page, she revealed that she always takes him for a walk in the park after leaving the school gates. "After dropping Petal off at school we head to the park. Just glad I don’t bath him till we get home… mud everywhere within minutes, his bum came off worse!!! Not forgetting the now filthy play dough which goes everywhere!!!!"

Image: Instagram @joolsoliver

The ultra-cute photo shows River smiling as he strolls through the park behind his mum, with mud all over his clothes! Jools' many followers were quick to comment on her post, with one writing: "Fine to see a child covered in "dirt". Means he still can / may play and be happy. Love to the whole Oliver family from Antwerp, Belgium." Another commented: "Yeah but that smile is so worth the mud and dirty playdough!"

Jamie and Jools have enjoyed a beautiful summer with their family, though Jools recently revealed that she was dreading the back-to-school rush. In August, she shared a photograph of their recent holiday, writing, "One of my absolute happiest memories of our summer. All full of cold and flu and this feels a little bit like a life time away, getting that back to school sinking feeling I had when I was little after every holiday and every Sunday night - not sure you ever shake that!!!"

She added: "Going to miss our after tea walks through the corn fields and all the chatting and endless questions from the little ones, precious times." The sweet picture sees Jools and Jamie pose in a corn field with their three youngest children - River, Buddy, seven, and Petal, nine.