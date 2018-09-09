Stacey Solomon posts rare photo of her son during family holiday The former X Factor finalist is a doting mum of two

Stacey Solomon often speaks about her children on the days she appears on Loose Women, but only occasionally posts photos of them on social media. So her fans were delighted when she shared a heartwarming picture of herself and her youngest son Leighton, six, which had been taken from their family holiday earlier in the year. The candid snapshot showed the pair sitting on a bench laughing hysterically, surrounded by a beautiful backdrop of flowers. The image - which Stacey described as a "gem" - went down a treat with her fans, who adored seeing their mother-son bond. "What a lovely family moment," one wrote, while another said: "So much love in and for this photo." A third added: "What a lovely family moment."

Stacey Solomon and her son Leighton

The former X Factor finalist went away with her two sons in August, and has since returned to the UK to reunite with her boyfriend, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash. The happy couple announced last week that they are going to be taking their relationship to the next step by moving in together, and that they are preparing to move in to their "together home" by temporarily living at Joe's house, along with Stacey's two sons. "So after three years Joe and I are blending our lives in our very own together home. Wahoo!" Stacey wrote in her Fabulous column. "We have been working really hard to ensure that all of our children feel happy, comfortable and settled and we are finally in a place where we're ready to merge."

The Loose Women panellist is a doting mum to two sons

The happy news is in contrast to Stacey's recent bullying incident at the hands of a magazine. The TV personality was branded "boring and "desperate" on the front cover and inside story of a glossy. However, the defiant star was defended by her Loose Women co-stars and fellow celebrities, and came back stronger than ever. Addressing the incident on the ITV daytime show shortly after the magazine was published, Stacey said: "I really like myself, I do really like me. I think that the saddest part of it is, initially yes, it's hurtful and I'm a human being, I'm not a robot or a character in their play. It is hurtful but actually the bigger picture is far more sinister."

