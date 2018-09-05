Stacey Solomon reveals she's moving into 'together home' with boyfriend Joe Swash The couple are taking the next step in their relationship

Stacey Solomon has revealed she is taking the next step in her relationship with Joe Swash by moving in together. The couple are preparing to move in to their "together home" by temporarily living at Joe's house with her two sons, and it's given Stacey a fascinating insight into her boyfriend's habits.

"So after three years Joe and I are blending our lives in our very own together home. Wahoo!" Stacey wrote in her Fabulous column. "We have been working really hard to ensure that all of our children feel happy, comfortable and settled and we are finally in a place where we're ready to merge."

Stacey Solomon is moving in with boyfriend Joe Swash

The 28-year-old, who is a mum to sons Zachary and Leighton, said that they have been staying at Joe's as a "moving in trial" before they settle into their new home, and it has been a big change to staying at one another's houses like they had been before.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares clever parenting hack

"He has no idea how to do a weekly shop and what to buy, and he spray tans on a regular basis inside the house, leaving a constant green-brown tinge on all of the surfaces," she wrote. "However, no matter how much these things would bug me if somebody else did them – and they really would send me over the edge – it has rarely scratched the surface."

The couple are moving in to their "together home"

Stacey has been dating Joe since 2015, and has previously admitted she would "definitely" want to have children with him. "I definitely want more children and it does make me broody when I see people have babies," she said on Loose Women. "I've looked at her and been like, 'I want one of those.'"

STORY: Stacey Solomon addresses hurtful bullying comments on Loose Women

The star is also extremely happy in her relationship, and previously spoke to HELLO! about Joe, saying: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky."

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.