Stacey Solomon addresses hurtful bullying comments on Loose Women The TV star was labelled "boring" and "desperate" by a magazine

Stacey Solomon has come back stronger than ever after she fell victim to magazine bullying earlier this week. The Loose Women star was branded "boring" and "desperate" on the front cover and inside story of a glossy. On Thursday's show, Stacey and her fellow panellists discussed the cruel comments, with the mother-of-two saying: "I really like myself, I do really like me. I think that the saddest part of it is, initially yes, it's hurtful and I'm a human being, I'm not a robot or a character in their play. It is hurtful but actually the bigger picture is far more sinister."

She added: "Inside this publication it went on to tell people how to get a revenge body – as if your body is the cause of all your issues. So change that and your life is better. It then went on to talk about me and the way I promote my body and body confidence and said that that was boring and people have had enough of it. That is the saddest part of this whole fiasco. These publications are tearing women down and giving them no hope in being able to love themselves, be secure in themselves."

Nadia Sawalha, who chaired the discussion, noted that the magazine has since apologised and claimed the story was written based on social media comments made about Stacey. The apology read: "As a publication we simply aim to inspire debate among our readers about their favourite celebrities and TV stars including Stacey. We apologise to Stacey for any distress our story may have caused."

Stacey, who is an advocate of self-love, tweeted about the magazine on Wednesday. After seeing her face plastered on the front cover with the nasty captions, she wrote: "That's the meanest thing I've ever seen." She continued to call out the publication, asking why they feel the need to "constantly tear people down in a bullying manner".

Fans rushed to defend the TV star after the hurtful comments were published, including Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ashley Roberts who tweeted: "Babe you're one the brightest lights in a room. So kind and beautiful. Those people who write these kind of things are unhappy souls. Polar opposite of you!" Olly Murs added: "@StaceySolomon can't believe they have used this as a headline! What a load of rubbish!"